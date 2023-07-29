Meterorish TJD T101: The Game-Changing PC Gaming Handheld with a 10.1-Inch Screen

New PC Game Handheld, Meterorish TJD T101, to Launch in August

With the growing popularity of PC game handhelds, the market is witnessing a surge in options for gamers. Following the success of AYA NEO KUN and ONEXPLAYER, a new contender called Meterorish TJD T101 is set to hit the market in August. What sets this handheld apart is its larger screen size compared to its competitors.

While both AYA NEO KUN and ONEXPLAYER feature 8.4-inch screens, the Meterorish TJD T101 boasts a spacious 10.1-inch screen, making it the go-to choice for gamers in search of immersive gameplay experiences.

When it comes to specifications, the Meterorish TJD T101 doesn’t disappoint. It offers users a choice between AMD Ryzen 5 7640U or Ryzen 7 7480U processors, complemented by a whopping 64GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 4TB PCIe SSD storage capacity. The high-resolution 10.1-inch screen boasts a display resolution of 1,920 x 1,200, guaranteeing stunning visuals.

Moreover, the handheld is equipped with two 2W speakers, two “mushroom” joysticks, and a physical trigger shoulder button, enhancing the overall gaming experience. It also features two gyro sensors, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB4 ports, and one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A port, providing ample connectivity options for gamers.

To ensure uninterrupted gaming sessions, the Meterorish TJD T101 comes with a built-in 60Wh battery, which supports 100W fast charging. With dimensions of 343 x 155 x 20mm and weighing approximately 890g, it offers portability without compromising on performance.

Gamers interested in getting their hands on the Meterorish TJD T101 can look forward to its launch in August. The handheld will be available for pre-order through the popular crowdfunding site, Indiegogo, with prices ranging from US$599 to US$999 (approximately HK$4,672 to HK$7,792).

However, it’s important to note that any online shopping for crowdfunding or concept products comes with inherent risks. Consumers are advised to thoroughly evaluate the product and potential risks on their own, as this website will not be held responsible.

