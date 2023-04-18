Mi TV Master 86” Mini LED focuses on uniform color across devices

Mi TV

While announcing a lot of new mobile products such as mobile phones, tablets, and wristbands, Xiaomi also brought the Xiaomi TV Master 86” Mini LED and Xiaomi Sound Move portable speakers to users who value audio-visual entertainment. The former uses QD-Mini LED backlight, with 1,080 backlight partitions and 2,000 nits peak brightness. The factory calibrated the panel based on the CIE 2015 color curve and the human eye bionic standard observer model. “Multi-screen same color” effect. The new product itself can provide 99.5% BT.709, 99% DCI-P3, 94.5% AdobeRGB and 80% BT.2020 color gamut, and has a minimum response speed of 4ms and a refresh rate of 144Hz. With the HDMI 2.1 port and 70W nine-unit speakers, it should be able to bring a good entertainment experience.

Xiaomi Sound Move

The Xiaomi Sound Move is a Bluetooth 5.3 speaker with a simple metal body. It has a built-in stereo four-unit and can be connected to Wi-Fi. It supports 2 stereo combinations or up to 8 whole-house playback (AirPlay 2 is available). The user can control it through the buttons on the top or commands from Xiao Ai. The device is also equipped with a gravity sensor to automatically adjust the sound according to the horizontal or vertical position. This speaker is IP66 dustproof and waterproof, and it can play music for 21 hours when fully charged.

The first sale price of Xiaomi TV Master 86” Mini LED is RMB 14,999, and the asking price of Xiaomi Sound Move is RMB 699. The new products are available for pre-sale in mainland China from now on.