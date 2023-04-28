Home » Microsoft admitted that the new patch of Win10/11 caused login errors: the solution is here | XFastest News
Technology

Microsoft admitted that the new patch of Win10/11 caused login errors: the solution is here | XFastest News

by admin
Microsoft admitted that the new patch of Win10/11 caused login errors: the solution is here | XFastest News

Recently, some users have reported that Microsoft’s latest Tuesday Patch has caused problems with local account logins in some Win10 and Win11 systems.

When these users log in with a local account, they will see a reminder that “your data will be processed outside the country or region where you are located”.

At present, Microsoft has confirmed that the problem is caused by the latest Windows update, and said that in addition to the reminder, the bug will also display the Microsoft Privacy Statement dialog box.

If users want to block this bug, they need to add an entry in the registry of each local account before upgrading the patch. The specific operations are as follows:

1. In the Registry Editor, navigate to the following location:

HKEY_CURRENT_USERSOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionCloudExperienceHostIntentPersonalDataExport

2. Under the PersonalDataExport key, create a REG_DWORD value named PDEShown and set its data to 1.

Update after completing the above operations to avoid bugs.

And if the user has already updated to the new version, they may need to wait for Microsoft to push the update patch to fix it.

source

Further reading:

See also  iOS 16.4 upgrade "disaster situation"! The battery life of this iPhone has been lost by nearly an hour-ePrice.HK

You may also like

Goodbye Windows 10! Microsoft confirms that 22H2 is...

Best in-ear headphones at Stiftung Warentest: The test...

9 episodes of Black Mirror to (re)watch while...

Waterproof LED headlamp buy cheap from €17.99 (04/2023)

9 episodes of Black Mirror to (re)watch while...

The new EarPods earphones start production, Apple kneels...

These otherwise paid apps are now free

Microsoft-Activision, after the no of the UK Authority...

E-sports team ZETA DIVISION cooperates with auto parts...

DJI RS3 Mini Gimbal Unboxing and first confused...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy