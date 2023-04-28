Microsoft admitted that the new patch of Win10/11 caused login errors: the solution is here | XFastest News

Recently, some users have reported that Microsoft’s latest Tuesday Patch has caused problems with local account logins in some Win10 and Win11 systems.

When these users log in with a local account, they will see a reminder that “your data will be processed outside the country or region where you are located”.

At present, Microsoft has confirmed that the problem is caused by the latest Windows update, and said that in addition to the reminder, the bug will also display the Microsoft Privacy Statement dialog box.

If users want to block this bug, they need to add an entry in the registry of each local account before upgrading the patch. The specific operations are as follows:

1. In the Registry Editor, navigate to the following location:

HKEY_CURRENT_USERSOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionCloudExperienceHostIntentPersonalDataExport

2. Under the PersonalDataExport key, create a REG_DWORD value named PDEShown and set its data to 1.

Update after completing the above operations to avoid bugs.

And if the user has already updated to the new version, they may need to wait for Microsoft to push the update patch to fix it.



