Microsoft Announces Replacement of Xbox Live Gold with Xbox Game Pass Core, Offering More Free Games and Enhanced Gaming Experience

Microsoft to Replace Xbox Live Gold with Xbox Game Pass Core in September

Attention Xbox Live Gold subscribers! Microsoft recently announced that they will be replacing Xbox Live Gold with the new Xbox Game Pass Core starting from September. This new service will offer users more free games and an enhanced gaming experience. Existing Xbox Live Gold members will be automatically transferred to Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14th. The cost for Xbox Game Pass Core will remain the same as Xbox Live Gold, with a monthly subscription of $9.99 or an annual subscription of $59.99.

With the introduction of Xbox Game Pass Core, the existing Games with Gold program will come to an end on September 1. This program allowed Xbox owners to receive free games every month, accumulating a library over 10 years. While Xbox 360 games redeemed in the past will remain in the library forever, Xbox One games will only be playable with a continuous subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate.

The new Game Pass Core will offer over 25 select games, including popular titles like Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5: Guardians, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Microsoft plans to add new games to Game Pass Core 2-3 times a year, ensuring a diverse gaming experience for subscribers.

However, one potential downside to Game Pass Core is its impact on Game Pass online multiplayer games. While Game Pass Core includes multiplayer games, Xbox Game Pass, which comes with a higher subscription price, does not. Therefore, users looking to enjoy both Game Pass benefits and online multiplayer games will still need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This transition from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Core is aimed at providing Xbox users with a more expansive game library and an improved gaming experience. Microsoft continues to innovate and enhance their gaming services, ensuring that Xbox remains a leading platform for gamers around the world.

Source: The Verge

