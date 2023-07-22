FIRE TAIL

purgatory

(Folk Metal | Power Metal)

Label: Napalm Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 21.07.2023

Party like a viking

Your hammer striking

Thunderbolt and lightning

Party hard berserkermode

Pump like a vikingBerzerkermode

Only a year and a half after their great album “Memento Mori”, the folk metal high-flyers FEUERSCHWANZ are back with their eleventh album. And that despite the fact that they toured more than diligently and also extremely successfully in between and inserted a cover album with “Todsünden”. With the 2020 album “The Eleventh Commandment”, the men and women with the burning tail broke new ground and turned from classic folk rock to metal. And so “Purgatory” picks up exactly where its predecessor left off.

So there’s again folky Heavy/Power Metal with a good pinch of humor, but also really strong songwriting and hits like anthems non-stop. Already the opener “SGFRD Dragonslayer” makes it clear where the journey is going. SABATON call from the first second, but the Germans have never made a secret of their influences anyway. Fast Metal paired with the pathos and the bombast of the mentioned Swedes, the track goes off damn well and one is surprised that Joakim Brodén doesn’t sing along here.

With “Der Bastard Von Asgard” they deliver the next catchy hit together with Fabienne Ernie (ELUVEITIE, ILLUMISHADE), which will surely find a permanent place in the brilliant live set. With “Berzerkermode” they at least follow the theme of the ELECTRIC CALLBOY hit “Pump It” and sing with a wink about muscles, sweat and beards and provide passages like: “We go berserk When the blood in the biceps pumps Faster, harder, stronger In the head a little stupid” for smiles.

And so you actually already have a wonderful picture of what awaits you on “Purgatory”. Nevertheless, the folky-dreamy “Knochenkarussel”, the anthemic title track, the pathetic “Highlander” and the dark “Morrigan” should still be mentioned. You won’t find any slack here anyway.

Thematically, all the usual themes and clichés are fired off, and it doesn’t stop at Lord Of The Rings and Game Of Thrones as well as various mythologies around the planet, which also ensures enough variety here, because the content is also accompanied musically.

“Fegefeuer” might feel a little like “Memento Mori II”, but FEUERSCHWANZ seize the momentum perfectly and deliver an album that will effortlessly satisfy fans. For the future, the captain, Prince Hodenherz and the rest of the pack will have to come up with something to keep themselves in place, but I’m not worried about that for now. From me – actually a folk grouch – there is an absolute recommendation for the journey into “purgatory” with FEUERSCHWANZ!

Purgatory Track Listing:

1. SGFRD Dragonslayer

2. Bastard Of Asgard

3. Berzerker mode

4. Knochenkarussell

5. Purgatory

6. The Horde

7. Uruk-Hai

8. Highlander

9. Morrigan

10. Ice & Fire

11. The Valkyrie

Total playing time: 38:28

Band-Links:

FEUERSCHWANZ – PurgatoryLineUp:Captain Feuerschwanz – vocals, guitarHans der Aufrechte – guitarJohanna von der Vögelweide – violin, hurdy-gurdyPrinz Hodenherz – flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocalsJarne Hodinsson – bassRollo H. Schönhaar – drumsGuests:Fabienne Erni (vocals)8

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Feuerschwanz_FEgefeuer.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

