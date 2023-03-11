Technically speaking, Windows Phone started working in 2010, and there was no mobile version of the operating system until 2019, when Microsoft procrastinated and finally called it quits. Now, Microsoft does not plan to make a new system by itself, but invests in the existing Android to provide various services. Now, word is that the company is trying to build a new mobile app store, another way to take on the two major platforms.

Microsoft appears to be building a mobile app store to rival Apple, Google

With the launch of Surface Duo, Microsoft has also become an Android OEM manufacturer. The company even directly established an Android department “Android Microsoft Platform and Experiences” internally. Reporting directly to Panos Panay, the head of Widows, the department includes the team responsible for Surface Duo OS and other engineers developing Android services, and it looks like the department is working with the Xbox team and will soon establish a new operation on Android shop.

Microsoft doesn’t want to give up on mobile devices, and plans to build its own app store to compete with the iOS App Store and Android’s Google Play Store. The Mobile App Store is currently expected to cater to gamers, but it could also carry Microsoft’s own Android apps, such as ToDo List. In an interview, Microsoft’s Xbox head Phil Spencer said the company wanted to focus on games to compete with the Google Play Store. In addition, he also told “The Times” that when talking about opening up mobile devices and becoming a reliable third-party replacement on these devices, there will definitely be support from regulators, and Microsoft still has a long way to go.

As mentioned at the beginning, Microsoft firmly believes that providing services on Android can provide a better mobile experience, and its dedicated Android division will also bring Android and Windows closer. Several changes were made within the team to bring better and more immediate updates to Microsoft’s mobile apps. It also confirms that Microsoft is serious about investing in Android, and sees the Google-led mobile operating system as a new way to bring computers, game consoles and mobile devices closer together.

Beyond the software, Microsoft is also planning a Surface Duo 3 successor, a new folding phone that could feature a foldable screen with built-in 180-degree rotation, and could be similar to other foldables we’ve seen on the market. cell phone. Microsoft also wants to expand its Android smartphone lineup, but we don’t know if and when that will happen.