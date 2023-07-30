Microsoft Launches Special Ninja Turtles Edition Controller with Pizza Scent Release Device

Microsoft Celebrates Release of “Ninja Turtles: Mutation Crisis” with Special Edition Xbox Controller

The highly anticipated new series of “Ninja Turtles”, titled “Ninja Turtles: Mutation Crisis”, is set to be screened in various locations around the world starting next month. The release in Hong Kong is scheduled for August 10. In celebration of the release, Microsoft has unveiled a special edition Ninja Turtles handheld, specifically designed for gaming enthusiasts.

What sets this special edition handheld apart is its unique feature that allows users to experience the scent of pizza, a favorite food among the four heroic protagonists, while playing the game. The console emits the enticing aroma as players navigate through the thrilling world of the Ninja Turtles.

The Xbox Ninja Turtles Special Edition controller comes in a vibrant green color, in line with the theme of the heroes in a half shell. It also features images of the four main characters – Leo, Raph, Don, and Mike – ensuring that fans of the Ninja Turtles franchise will be thrilled with this collectible item. However, the highlight of this special edition controller is the pizza scent release device that can be attached to the top. Players who insert the device onto the controller can immerse themselves in the delicious aroma while enjoying their gaming experience. It is worth noting that the scent release device is easily removable, allowing users to opt-out of the smell if they prefer.

Although this unique controller will not be available for purchase, Microsoft is offering fans a chance to win it. Interested individuals can follow the Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and participate in the official Xbox Game Pass lottery post to increase their chances of obtaining this coveted item. The lottery event will conclude on August 13. For those located in New York City, a visit to the Xbox Game Lounge at the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue from 4:00 p.m. onwards is also a possibility to try out and experience the special edition controller.

For more information, visit Xbox’s official website.

Source: Xbox

