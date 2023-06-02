Microsoft Teams 2.0 takes up 50% less RAM, and Win10 and Win11 use it by default

Recently, Anupam Pattnaik, head of Microsoft Teams 2.0 product, said in a guest Petri’s UnplugIT podcast show that it is planned to use the Teams 2.0 version by default on the Windows 10 and Windows 11 platforms by the end of 2023.

Part of Pattnaik’s podcast episode translates as follows:

“Currently on Windows 10 and Windows 11 platforms, because Teams 2.0 is not perfect and has all the functions, the classic version of Teams is still the default processing application.

However, this situation will change before the end of this year, and we are confident that by the end of 2023, Teams 2.0 will be fully functional and make it the default version.

We plan to roll out a preview of Teams 2.0 to Mac, VDI, and web users before the end of this year, with further rollout to other customer segments such as education and government. “

After further understanding, I learned that the new version of Teams promises that the installation speed will be increased by 3 times, the startup time will be increased by 2 times, the switching speed between chats and channels will be increased by 1.7 times, and the speed of joining meetings will be increased by about 2 times. In addition, it can reduce the RAM resource usage by 50%, and reduce the hard disk space by 70%.