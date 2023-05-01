Microsoft Xbox Series X/S pulling the alarm?The latest “sales ranking” can’t even sell PS4

(Photo/Europe News Agency)

In the battle of next-generation game consoles, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S once rarely became the most popular console in the market when the supply of Sony’s PS5 was tight. However, as the supply of PS5 becomes more stable, the situation seems to be reversed again. Japan’s single-week sales even lost to Sony’s previous generation of PS4.

The Japanese media “Famitsu” counted the console sales results of the physical channel from April 17 to 23. Currently, the most popular overlord is still the Nintendo Switch. The OLED version sold 39,763 units in a single week, ranking first. 7,674, 4,368 units.

Sony follows closely behind, with 33,572 disc versions and 8,183 digital versions. Microsoft has a huge gap with the first two opponents. The Xbox Series X/S has a total of less than 500 units, a total of only 488 units, which is even less than the previous generation of PS4 (789 units).

Microsoft’s first-quarter financial report also revealed a warning sign for Xbox, with hardware revenue plummeting by 30% compared to the same period in 2022, the worst result since its listing. Foreign media generally attribute the reason to “exclusive works”, and believe that Microsoft will not release influential games in 2022, while Sony PS5 will be released in succession. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, also admitted in January that the Xbox platform lacks heavyweight games in 2022, promising that the situation will improve in 2023.

The good news is that Microsoft continues to consolidate its dominance outside of consoles, and its subscription service Game Pass continues to grow by 3%. The ability to attract players on both PC and console platforms at once is an advantage that Nintendo and Sony cannot compete with.

