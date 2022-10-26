Home Technology Microsoft’s “Century Empire 2: Definitive Edition” and “Century Empire 4” Officially Announced: Coming to Xbox in 2023 | XFastest News
In the early morning of October 26, Taiwan time, Microsoft announced at the 25th anniversary press conference of “Empire of Century” that “Empire of Century 2: Definitive Edition” will be launched on Xbox on January 31, 2023, and “Empire of Century 4” will also be launched on the Xbox One on January 31, 2023. Both titles will be added to Xbox Game Pass when the console version launches later next year.

Officials say that launching RTS on the Xbox console is a very difficult task that must be done carefully and carefully. So the Age of Empires team has been working hard to create an experience that not only provides a great controller experience, but also guides players on how to play the game on Xbox.

It is understood that “Century Empire 2: Definitive Edition” was released in 2019, after nearly 40 updates, 3 DLCs about new civilizations and campaigns.

The game offers 83 maps, 42 civilizations available for multiplayer, 34 single-player campaigns, 10 multiplayer modes and 7 co-op campaigns.

“Century Empire 4” will be released in October 2021. The game is based on the medieval background. Players can play multiple civilizations, build cities, manage resources, and lead civilizations to conquer the Quartet.

It is worth mentioning that less than a year after the game was released, the official adjusted its price. In August this year, the Steam price of “Century Empire 4” was permanently reduced from the first 1097 yuan to 881 yuan.

