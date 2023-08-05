Mini Watch Games: A Collection of 20 Classic Games for Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad

Get ready to play games on your Apple Watch! The new app “Mini Watch Games” offers 20 super interesting classic games for free, for a limited time. Whether you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or your Apple Watch, you can now enjoy games like Tetris, Snake, 2048, Knockout, Flappy Bird, and more.

The “Mini Watch Games” app allows you to play these mini games directly on your Apple Watch, as well as on your iPhone or iPad. It even comes with unique game methods specifically designed for the Apple Watch, such as using the crown or touch surface to steer and attack.

Among the classic games included in “Mini Watch Games” are Tetris and Snake, which can be played directly on your iPhone or Apple Watch. There’s also a brick-breaking game that adds a twist by requiring you to slide through a turntable to prevent the white ball from running out of bounds. For fans of shooting games, there’s a Contra-inspired game where you must clear all the bubbles on the screen to pass the level. And if you’re a fan of Super Mario, you can even play a version of it within “Mini Watch Games”.

The app also features the classic road crossing game for iOS, but with a Minecraft-style screen and the ability to control the direction and progress by sliding the screen. Racing game enthusiasts can enjoy RETRO RACER, inspired by pseudo 3D racing games like Outrun and Pole Position, as well as a drift racing game called DRIFT.

Fans of the popular game Flappy Bird can also experience the super-tapping experience on “Mini Watch Games”. Whether you’re playing on your iPhone or Apple Watch, you can click the screen to guide the angry bird through obstacles without hitting anything.

To download “Mini Watch Games”, make sure your iOS version is at least iOS 12 or iPadOS 12 or above. The app is available in English and can be downloaded for free, but only for a limited time. Don’t miss this opportunity to get 20 mini games that you can play on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. So, if you’re looking to kill some time and have fun, “Mini Watch Games” is a must-have.

Remember, this offer won’t last long, so head to the App Store now and download “Mini Watch Games” to enjoy hours of entertaining gameplay on your Apple devices.

