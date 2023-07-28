Monster Hunter Now: The Real Machine Play Screen Revealed for the Highly Anticipated AR Game

“The launch date of Monster Hunter Now, the real machine play screen is released

“Pokemon Go” has become a global hit since its launch, and many years later this year, countless players are still keen to catch pets in the real map. If you like this An AR gameplay that interacts with the real environment, followed by Capcom and Nantic’s “Monster Hunter Version of Pokemon GO” and “Monster Hunter Now”.

Mon Hun monsters “travel” to the real world and players hunt them in person

The official refers to the design concept of the game as “the monsters in the Monster Hunter world have come to our real world“; and players have to defeat these monsters in the real world, collect materials to make equipment, and then defeat stronger monsters.

The official said that the game corresponds to both vertical and horizontal operations

Simplified operation One finger to hunt Preserve hunting and weapon moves style

In order to allow people who have never played Mon Hun to quickly integrate into the game, the operation of Monster Hunter Now is greatly simplified compared with the original series. Only one finger can be used to “tap and flick” the entire hunting operation, such as Swipe up, down, left, and right on the screen, and the hunter will evade in the corresponding direction; if you touch the screen, you will automatically use combo attacks, and you can store gas by pressing the real screen. Before the monster attacks, the whole body will emit red light as a reminder. In addition, the game also restores various classic elements of the Mon Hun series as much as possible, such as settings such as recovery medicine, part destruction, and part destruction rewards.

Support 4 people to hunt together, socialize, correspond to real life and other systems Yuan shan

The time for each hunt is set at 75 seconds, and the official stated that this is the time obtained after many tests; the team initially tried a hunting time of 10 minutes left and right, which was similar to the original series, but for Monster Hunter Now It is too long for games that people can play outdoors. If the weather is too hot or too cold, it may be too hard to play dragons outside for 10 minutes. But if the time is too short, you will not be able to experience the action hunting gameplay of Monster Hunter. Finally, the team believes that 75 seconds is the best time to balance the two.

While hunting, players can search for other players within a range of 200 meters and invite them to slaughter the dragon together; players can form a team with their friends to hunt. And if the player passes by a monster but has no time to hunt, he can use the prop “Dyeing Ball” to keep the monster for hunting later. Players can also share the monsters kept in the colored balls with friends to hunt together, and they can “collect” monsters with their friends and then fight together when they meet.

6 usable weapons and 13 types of monsters have been released. New monsters, subspecies, and ancient dragons will be added

According to the official announcement, there are currently 6 weapons available in the game, namely Kathou Sword, Great Sword, Taidao, Hammer, Light Crossbow and Bow. Of course, the rich variety of weapons is a major selling point of the Monster Hunter series. I believe that the game will have a high chance of adding more new weapons in the future. As for monsters, there are currently 13 models released. The official has indicated that new monsters and sub-type monsters will be added one after another. As for ancient dragons, there will also be ones, but the official hopes to make ancient dragons into the best experience. Development still needs to be done. Time, it is currently impossible to say when it will be launched.

Rewards for pre-registration

In today’s designated operations of mobile games, the rewards are determined according to the number of people who have made reservations in advance. The more people who make reservations, the better the rewards will be. Among them, it is estimated that there are 1 million founder medals (server opener medals) and 2 million 500-slot item boxes;

500,000: Recovery Potion x10 and Coloring Ball x3

1 million: Founder’s Medal and Magic Pebble x3

2 million: pre-order special makeup x2 and 500 item box

3 million: pre-order special makeup x2 and double bonus coupon x3

5 million: 10,000 Zenny and another 500 item box

https://monsterhunternow.com/

