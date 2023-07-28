Rome Unveils Renovation Plan for Pedestrian Area Near Vatican: Moving Towards an Embrace Between Italy and the Vatican

Rome Begins Transformation of Pedestrian Space Near Vatican ahead of 2025 Jubilee

Rome, Italy – In preparation for the upcoming 2025 Jubilee, the pedestrian space around the Vatican is set for a major transformation. The city government of Rome has launched a renovation plan for Piazza Pia and its surrounding areas, aiming to create a welcoming and accessible space for the millions of pilgrims expected to flock to Rome for the occasion.

The project, introduced at a press conference held in the Concorde Concert Hall on July 26, comes with a total investment of 70 million euros. The highlight of the plan is the creation of a new large pedestrian square that will connect the Castel Sant’Angelo area with Via della Conciliazione and St. Peter’s Basilica. Additionally, an underground passage that will be connected to the Lungotevere in Sassia is also part of the project. The renovation work is scheduled to begin on August 21 this year and conclude on December 8, 2024.

During the press conference, Archbishop Fisichella, appointed by the Pope to prepare for the 2025 Jubilee, expressed his gratitude to the Italian government and its commissioners for their continuous cooperation. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Holy See, the Italian government, and the city of Rome to ensure efficient transportation and safety for the influx of pilgrims during the Jubilee.

“In a beautiful city, the quality of life increases and violence decreases. We are working towards this goal: Rome will become more beautiful to better serve citizens, pilgrims, and tourists,” said Archbishop Fisichella. He also emphasized the spiritual aspect of the Jubilee, stating that “beauty is worthy of our contemplation, and Rome needs to be experienced deeply.”

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri spoke about the significance of the project in his introduction, emphasizing the symbolic and spiritual importance of reconnecting important areas such as St. Peter’s Basilica, Via della Conciliazione, and Castel Sant’Angelo. “We hope to move from reconciliation to a real embrace between Italy and the Vatican,” said Gualtieri.

The renovation plan aims to enhance the overall experience and accessibility of the Vatican area, creating a more welcoming atmosphere for pilgrims and tourists alike. With the collaboration and support of the Italian government, the Holy See, and the city of Rome, the 2025 Jubilee is expected to be a momentous event for all visitors to Rome.

