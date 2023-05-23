movies, series and programs to see on May 23…

What awaits us tonight on TV? As always, we are here to answer this question, and to give you useful advice for an evening of tranquility and relaxation. At 21:20 on Canale 5 the musical event is broadcast Al Bano 4 times 20while Rai 1 responds with the last episodes of the first season of the series Living is not child’s play. Space also for current affairs with #Cartabianca, Out of the core e tuesdaybroadcast respectively at 21:20 on Rai 3, at 21:20 on Rete 4 and at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. It is broadcast in prime time on Rai 2 The Magnificent Seven Of Antoine Fuquawhile Rai Movie proposes in succession The man on the train – The Commuter Of Jaume Collet-Serra e Source Code Of Duncan Jones. The schedule of Cielo, which airs first, is also excellent Godzilla Of Roland Emmerich and to follow Young and beautiful Of Francois Ozon e La captive Of Chantal Akerman. Below, the complete list of what awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 23, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – Living is not child’s play (TV series, season 1, episodes 5-6)

11.25pm ​​– Door to door (current events)

01:10 – Long live Rai2! … and a bit also Rai1 (show)

Rai 2

21:20 – The Magnificent Seven (film by Antoine Fuqua, 2016)

23:40 – Bar Stella (show)

00:45 – Generation Z (current events)

Rai 3

21:20 – #Cartabianca (current events)

00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)

01:05 – TG Magazine (column)

01:15 – Source of life (column)

01:45 – On the road to Damascus (column)

Network 4

21:20 – Out of the choir (current events)

00:50 – Fatal Pursuit (film by John Murlowski, 2015)

Channel 5

21:20 – Al Bano 4 times 20 (musical)

00:20 – X-Style (column)

01:00 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Le iene (show)

01:05 – AP Bio (TV Series, Season 2 Episodes 6-7)

the 7

21:15 – Tuesday (current affairs)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:10 – Half past eight (current events)

01:50 – Artbox (rubrica)

TV 8

21:30 – Crazy trips (column)

00:00 – Gialappashow (show)

New ones

21:25 – Parker (film di Taylor Hackford, 2013)

23:35 – Brick Mansions (film by Camille Delamarre, 2014)

01:35 – I lived with a killer (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The man on the train – The Commuter (film by Jaume Collet-Serra, 2018)

22:55 – Source Code (film di Duncan Jones, 2011)

00:30 – The happiness of others (film by Daniel Cohen, 2020)

Iris

21:00 – Borderland – Open Range (film by Kevin Costner, 2003)

11:50 pm – The law of the fittest (film by George Marshall, 1958)

01:30 – Mister Hula Hoop (film di Joel ed Ethan Coen, 2014)

Cielo

21:15 – Godzilla (film by Roland Emmerich, 1998)

11.30pm – Young and beautiful (film by François Ozon, 2013)

01:30 – The Captive (Movie by Chantal Akerman, 2000)

Rai 4

21:20 – Captain Phillips – Attack on the high seas (film by Paul Greengrass, 2013)

11.35pm – Wonderland (column)

00:15 – Let me in (film by Tomas Alfredson, 2008)

Rai 5

21:15 – Detroit (film by Kathryn Bigelow, 2017)

11.40pm – Thelonious Monk and Pannonica: An American Tale (Documentary)

00:30 – Rock Legends (documentario)

01:10 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:15 – Charade – The circle of words (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.