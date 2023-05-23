movies, series and programs to see on May 23…

What awaits us tonight on TV? As always, we are here to answer this question, and to give you useful advice for an evening of tranquility and relaxation. At 21:20 on Canale 5 the musical event is broadcast Al Bano 4 times 20while Rai 1 responds with the last episodes of the first season of the series Living is not child’s play. Space also for current affairs with #Cartabianca, Out of the core e tuesdaybroadcast respectively at 21:20 on Rai 3, at 21:20 on Rete 4 and at 21:15 on La 7.
There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. It is broadcast in prime time on Rai 2 The Magnificent Seven Of Antoine Fuquawhile Rai Movie proposes in succession The man on the train – The Commuter Of Jaume Collet-Serra e Source Code Of Duncan Jones. The schedule of Cielo, which airs first, is also excellent Godzilla Of Roland Emmerich and to follow Young and beautiful Of Francois Ozon e La captive Of Chantal Akerman. Below, the complete list of what awaits us tonight on TV.
Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 23, 2023
Discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series here
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for…
- The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…
- Less clutter, more control – With the Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and start your…
- Home theater-quality sound with support for Dolby Atmos format – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…
Rai 1
21:30 – Living is not child’s play (TV series, season 1, episodes 5-6)
11.25pm – Door to door (current events)
01:10 – Long live Rai2! … and a bit also Rai1 (show)
Rai 2
21:20 – The Magnificent Seven (film by Antoine Fuqua, 2016)
23:40 – Bar Stella (show)
00:45 – Generation Z (current events)
Rai 3
21:20 – #Cartabianca (current events)
00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)
01:05 – TG Magazine (column)
01:15 – Source of life (column)
01:45 – On the road to Damascus (column)
Network 4
21:20 – Out of the choir (current events)
00:50 – Fatal Pursuit (film by John Murlowski, 2015)
Channel 5
21:20 – Al Bano 4 times 20 (musical)
00:20 – X-Style (column)
01:00 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)
Italia 1
21:20 – Le iene (show)
01:05 – AP Bio (TV Series, Season 2 Episodes 6-7)
the 7
21:15 – Tuesday (current affairs)
01:00 – TG La 7 (news)
01:10 – Half past eight (current events)
01:50 – Artbox (rubrica)
TV 8
21:30 – Crazy trips (column)
00:00 – Gialappashow (show)
Also discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series
New ones
21:25 – Parker (film di Taylor Hackford, 2013)
23:35 – Brick Mansions (film by Camille Delamarre, 2014)
01:35 – I lived with a killer (real crime)
Rai Movie
21:10 – The man on the train – The Commuter (film by Jaume Collet-Serra, 2018)
22:55 – Source Code (film di Duncan Jones, 2011)
00:30 – The happiness of others (film by Daniel Cohen, 2020)
Iris
21:00 – Borderland – Open Range (film by Kevin Costner, 2003)
11:50 pm – The law of the fittest (film by George Marshall, 1958)
01:30 – Mister Hula Hoop (film di Joel ed Ethan Coen, 2014)
Cielo
21:15 – Godzilla (film by Roland Emmerich, 1998)
11.30pm – Young and beautiful (film by François Ozon, 2013)
01:30 – The Captive (Movie by Chantal Akerman, 2000)
Rai 4
21:20 – Captain Phillips – Attack on the high seas (film by Paul Greengrass, 2013)
11.35pm – Wonderland (column)
00:15 – Let me in (film by Tomas Alfredson, 2008)
Rai 5
21:15 – Detroit (film by Kathryn Bigelow, 2017)
11.40pm – Thelonious Monk and Pannonica: An American Tale (Documentary)
00:30 – Rock Legends (documentario)
01:10 – Rai News – Night (news)
01:15 – Charade – The circle of words (column)
Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.
Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV…
- HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…
- AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: The unique Ambilight features intelligent LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond in a…
- CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…