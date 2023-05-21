Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Firefox ESR at risk: High-risk IT vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Firefox ESR. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Firefox ESR on May 10th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Firefox ESR are affected by the vulnerability. The following warning was last updated on 05/19/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3137 (Status: 05/18/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Firefox ESR – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Firefox ESR Bug: Description of the attack

Firefox is an open source web browser. Firefox is an open source web browser. ESR is the variant with extended support.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Firefox ESR to perform a denial of service attack, execute arbitrary code, bypass security measures, disclose confidential information, and misrepresent information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-32212, CVE-2023-32210, CVE-2023-32208, CVE-2023-32207, CVE-2023-32205, CVE-2023-32216, CVE-2023-32215, CVE-2023-32213, CVE-2023-32214, CVE-2023-32211, CVE-2023-32209 und CVE-2023-32206.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Mozilla Firefox < 113 (cpe:/a:mozilla:firefox)

Mozilla Firefox ESR < 102.11 (cpe:/a:mozilla:firefox_esr)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Version history of this security alert

This is the 7th version of this IT security notice for Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Firefox ESR. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/10/2023 – Initial version

05/11/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/12/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/15/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

05/16/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

05/17/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/19/2023 – Added new updates from Oracle Linux and Red Hat

