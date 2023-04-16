Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird: IT vulnerability with high risk! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security warning for Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird on April 12, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, which can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows and Android as well as the products Debian Linux, Fedora Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Firefox ESR and Mozilla Thunderbird are affected by the vulnerability. The following warning was last updated on 04/14/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-0B5CCD1812 (Status: 04/13/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Firefox is an open source web browser. ESR is the variant with extended support.Thunderbird is an open source email client.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Firefox ESR, and Mozilla Thunderbird to execute arbitrary code, disclose information, and bypass security mechanisms.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-29551, CVE-2023-29550, CVE-2023-29549, CVE-2023-29548, CVE-2023-29547, CVE-2023-29546, CVE-2023-29545, CVE-2023-29544, CVE-2023-29543, CVE-2023-29542, CVE-2023-29541, CVE-2023-29540, CVE-2023-29539, CVE-2023-29538, CVE-2023-29537, CVE-2023-29536, CVE-2023-29535, CVE-2023-29534, CVE-2023-29533, CVE-2023-29532, CVE-2023-29531, CVE-2023-29479, CVE-2023-28163, CVE-2023-1945 und CVE-2023-0547 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows, Android

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Mozilla Firefox < 112 (cpe:/a:mozilla:firefox)

Mozilla Firefox ESR < 102.10 (cpe:/a:mozilla:firefox_esr)

Mozilla Thunderbird < 102.10 (cpe:/a:mozilla:thunderbird)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-0B5CCD1812 vom 2023-04-13 (14.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-0b5ccd1812

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-6C3278C87B vom 2023-04-14 (14.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-6c3278c87b

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5385 vom 2023-04-12 (13.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-security-announce/2023/msg00075.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3391 vom 2023-04-12 (13.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/04/msg00016.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6015-1 vom 2023-04-13 (13.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6015-1

Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory vom 2023-04-11 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2023-13/

Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory vom 2023-04-11 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2023-14/

Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory vom 2023-04-11 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2023-15/

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1817-1 vom 2023-04-011 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014444.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1819-1 vom 2023-04-011 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014443.html

Fedora Update FEDORA-2023-d365f19e05 vom 2023-04-11 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-d365f19e05

Fedora Update FEDORA-2023-a2a92ab69a vom 2023-04-11 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-a2a92ab69a

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6010-1 vom 2023-04-12 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6010-1

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/12/2023 – Initial version

04/13/2023 – Added new updates of Debian and Ubuntu

04/14/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

