by blogsicilia.it – ​​24 minutes ago

A 65-year-old woman while walking the streets in Palermo fell ill and collapsed. An illness that left her no way out. She died soon after. The 118 doctors tried everything to revive her, but without success. Her condition appeared…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cyclist falls ill, collapses and dies in Palermo appeared 24 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».