Technology

NASA News 2023: All the details and background information about the next Falcon 9 launch

NASA News 2023: All the details and background information about the next Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space missions have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The next start time window for the Falcon 9 is currently Friday, July 7th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 7:02 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 4E. A total of 722 flights have taken off from here and 11 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 113 completed launches.

Here’s what we know about the “Starlink Group 5-13” mission:

The Falcon 9 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

A set of satellites for the Starlink megaconstellation – SpaceX’s project for a space-based Internet communications system.

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Starlink Group 5-13 at a glance:

RocketFalcon 9Full NameFalcon 9 Block 5Launch Service ProviderSpaceXMission NameStarlink Group 5-13Mission TypeFlight for Space Based Internet Communications SystemsLaunch Time07/07/2023Low Earth OrbitStatus ConfirmedCountryUSALocationVandenberg SFB, CA,USA

The last update time for this information is the 02.07.2023at 03:48.

