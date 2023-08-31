Netskope Proactive DEM, to manage user experience

Netskope Proactive Digital Experience Management per SASE elevates monitoring tool best practices to user experience management.

Proactive DEM delivers experience management capabilities across Netskope’s entire SASE architecture, including Netskope Intelligent SSE, Netskope Borderless SD-WAN, and Netskope NewEdge global infrastructure.

Digital Experience Management technology has become increasingly important in the context of the digital transformation of business, with organizations seeking to improve customer experience and improve employee engagement. With hybrid work and cloud infrastructure becoming the norm globally, organizations are struggling to deliver consistent and streamlined experiences while meeting stringent security requirements.

Manage user experience

Gartner predicts that “by 2026, at least 60 percent of infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders will use DEM technologies to measure the performance of applications, services and endpoints from the user’s perspective, up sharply from less than 20% in 2021”. However, monitoring applications, services and networks is only one part of a modern DEM experience: Netskope Proactive DEM goes beyond observation, providing Machine Learning (ML)-based capabilities to automatically anticipate and fix problems.

Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope

Ensuring a continuously optimized experience is essential for organizations that want to support the best productivity returns for hybrid users and modern cloud infrastructures, but monitoring alone is not enough. Customers have told us about the challenges they face in managing a multi-vendor cloud ecosystem and so we have once again innovated beyond the industry standard, providing experience management that can both proactively monitor and remediate .

For troubleshooting, Netskope Proactive DEM uniquely combines Synthetic Monitoring with real user monitoring, creating SMART Monitoring (Synthetic Monitoring Augmentation for Real Traffic). This enables complete visibility into the data along the hop-by-hop journey and proactive identification of events impacting the experience. SMART monitoring allows organizations to anticipate potential events that could impact network and application experience.

While most SASE vendors rely on a public cloud-based “gray cloud” infrastructure, which limits their ability to granularly identify and control issues, Proactive DEM leverages Netskope NewEdge, the largest private cloud infrastructure of the industry, to provide 360° visibility and control of the complete user experience along the entire path, while providing mitigation of problems, including the use of various self-healing mechanisms, before the user realizes that own experience got worse.

Netskope Proactive DEM features include:

Predictive information with high definition visibility:

● Introduction of SMART monitoring: increased synthetic monitoring for real traffic, which combines Real User Monitoring (RUM) and Synthetic Transaction Monitoring (STM) to provide organizations with a complete 360-degree view of users’ digital experiences users.

● Reduction of both MTTD (mean time to detect) and MTTR (mean time to resolution) with the correct level of predictive information and actionable intelligence.

● Guaranteed real visibility of all four stages of the transaction:

○ Endpoint health and performance monitoring

○ Hop-by-hop view of connectivity path from user to Netskope

○ Real visibility into the performance of all SASE platform features, including client performance

○ Application response monitoring

● Identification of anomalies in normal patterns with modeling based on machine learning, actionable and customized alerts that help reduce false positive alerts and streamline network operations processes and response times.

360 degree control:

● The combination of proactive and customer-activated solutions can eliminate or significantly reduce incident time to impact.

● Lightweight real-user monitoring capabilities help network teams gain visibility while eliminating friction with endpoint teams.

● Proactive monitoring of critical business applications allows organizations to focus on what matters most, helping network operations teams streamline the resolution process and shorten the duration of incidents.

Proactive Remedy:

● Proactive remediation, even before the user reports a problem, reduces the load on help desks and network operations teams.

● Multi-level routing controls proactively optimize user experience by identifying the optimal path for critical applications;

○ Proactively changing Netskope NewEdge infrastructure routing decisions, reducing latency and increasing application performance.

○ Selecting the optimal path from the Netskope SASE platform to your application or public cloud provider, bypassing external network issues.

● Easy integration with Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN client functionality for performance optimization, for applications sensitive to network degradation such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

