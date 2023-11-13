New WhatsApp Update Allows Users to Search Messages by Shipping Date

A new feature in the beta version of WhatsApp allows users to search for messages by specific shipping date. This platform-driven modification will now include the ability to search for text, audio, photos, and videos received and sent based on the date of shipping. Currently, the feature is in the development phase and is only accessible to beta users. The official launch date for all users has not been announced yet.

To access this feature, users must click on the “menu” button in the upper right corner of the screen and select the “Look for” option. A calendar-shaped logo will appear, allowing users to navigate through different months in the past to locate the exact date they want to search for messages. This new functionality will make it easier for users to find and access specific conversations based on a selected date.

This new update will offer users a more efficient way to search for and access messages within the app, enhancing the overall user experience.

