News from the world of technology from Ledlenser, Apple and UEFA

Image: Manufacturer

Light figure

If light is needed somewhere, Ledlenser can help with the W7R Work. Industry and trade are the actual target group for the extremely versatile LED lamp, but it is also useful for home and hobby purposes. Its movable light arm can be rotated in any direction and is so narrow that you can reach even narrow angles. The 14 centimeter high W7R Work can be placed on the stand, docked magnetically and hung on the metal hook. Two brightness levels are offered (220 and 600 lumens) as well as an adjustable color temperature from neutral to cool white. A UV light locates leaks and makes lint and white clothing glow disco-like. The battery is charged via USB-C cable. Price 90 euros.lle.

