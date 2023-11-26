Home » News from the world of technology from Ledlenser, Apple and UEFA
Technology

News from the world of technology from Ledlenser, Apple and UEFA

by admin
News from the world of technology from Ledlenser, Apple and UEFA

Image: Manufacturer

Light figure

If light is needed somewhere, Ledlenser can help with the W7R Work. Industry and trade are the actual target group for the extremely versatile LED lamp, but it is also useful for home and hobby purposes. Its movable light arm can be rotated in any direction and is so narrow that you can reach even narrow angles. The 14 centimeter high W7R Work can be placed on the stand, docked magnetically and hung on the metal hook. Two brightness levels are offered (220 and 600 lumens) as well as an adjustable color temperature from neutral to cool white. A UV light locates leaks and makes lint and white clothing glow disco-like. The battery is charged via USB-C cable. Price 90 euros.lle.

See also  Stellantis teams up with Amazon for the connected car, new digital functions from 2024

You may also like

Impact startup Silencio gets 1 million VC for...

[Hot Talk for Computer Fans]Microsoft develops new Windows...

Out for Apple Car, the reasons and the...

Android users tend to pursue cost-effectiveness rather than...

Now an extra 25% discount on speakers, headphones...

leaked the next iPad and iPhone of 2024

The perfect YouTube screenshot technique on Mac without...

Driving report Moto Guzzi Stelvio

Microsoft confirms that Microsoft Edge has an “Insufficient...

Some phones are running out of RCS messaging...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy