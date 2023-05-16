Nikon Z8, a small hybrid mirrorless with great performance

The Nikon Z8 is a professional mirrorless camera that inherits the functions of the Z9 model, in a smaller and lighter format. It weighs 910g and is 30% smaller than the Z9 and 15% smaller than the D850, making it ideal for photographers and videographers who want a handy device.

Despite its small size, the Z8 is weather resistant and has a similar cold tolerance to the D6 and Z9 models. It’s the first Nikon mirrorless camera with two USB-C ports, enabling fast file transfers while charging. It is compatible with a wide range of NIKKOR Z lenses and third-party accessories, has dual card slots for two cards, a comfortable, stable grip, and can be used with Nikon’s optional MB-N12 vertical grip battery pack.

The Z8 is capable of recording high-quality video in 8K or 4K, offering numerous features to save time and space. Users have the ability to shoot video sequences in 12-bit RAW format in-camera and work with Nikon’s N-RAW files, which are 50% smaller than HQ ProRes RAW files. When recording video in 8.3K N-RAW or 4.1K ProRes RAW HQ format, Full HD files are automatically created.







The new Nikon captures images with a resolution of 45.7 MP and a remarkable dynamic range. It can shoot continuously at up to 120 fps with full Autofocus and Auto Exposure with no gaps in the viewfinder. With dedicated portrait functions, photographers can fine-tune hue and brightness, or soften the appearance of the subject’s skin.

The 45.7 MP full-frame stacked CMOS sensor achieves Nikon’s claim to the fastest scan time in the world, virtually eliminating shutter-related distortion when combined with the electronic shutter.

The Z8 uses the EXPEED 7 processor which ensures fast focusing, smooth video and fast burst shooting speeds. This processor quickly handles complex Autofocus and Auto Exposure calculations and processes data from the image sensor separately.

The Z8 also features accurate tracking and detection of various entities, including people, dogs, cats, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and airplanes. Your subject’s eyes always remain in focus, even if they’re moving quickly or upside down, ensuring faces are sharp and perfectly in focus even in backlit situations.

The new Nikon adopts a fluid and uninterrupted Real-Live viewfinder, thanks to Dual Stream technology. Its touchscreen monitor is bright and tilts on 4 axes, for greater flexibility of use.