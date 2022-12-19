Home Technology Nintendo kicks off five days of standalone announcements – Gamereactor
The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a hugely popular console for indie developers, and in a new holiday-themed collection, Nintendo is spotlighting selected indie gems.

The YouTube series “Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event,” which will air over the next five days, will feature updates and announcements from several of Nintendo’s indie partners. The first video was released earlier today, and its official description reads:

Welcome to Inside India House: Holiday Activities – Day 1! Join us from December 19th to December 23rd as we share daily updates, announcements, and more from independent partners.Check out the first batch of indie games below, and be sure to catch them tomorrow at 9AM PT / 12PM ET [格林威治標準時間 17：00 / 歐洲中部夏令時 18：00] Check back for new videos!

In addition to announcing shadow drops for Floppy Knight and Mortal Shell: Complete Edition (both available on Switch starting today), the segment also launched Roman Sands RE: Build (summer 2023) and Pupperazzi (released in early 2023).

With four days of announcements to go, we’re excited to see what Nintendo has in store for us.

