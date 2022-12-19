Home World The investigation team may recommend that Trump be charged with three charges, and the U.S. congressman says there is enough evidence to pursue criminal responsibility – yqqlm
The investigation team may recommend that Trump be charged with three charges, and the U.S. congressman says there is enough evidence to pursue criminal responsibility

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-20 01:58

Overseas Network, December 19. According to a report by CNN on the 18th, Congressman Adam Schiff, a member of the Special Investigation Subcommittee on the U.S. Congressional Riots, said that he believed there was enough evidence against former U.S. President Trump. Pu filed criminal charges.

According to reports, the committee will hold its final meeting on Monday (19th) and decide to submit its findings to the U.S. Department of Justice and recommend indicting Trump on at least three counts. Schiff said in a program broadcast by CNN on the 18th: “As a former prosecutor, I think there is enough evidence to accuse Trump. The evidence seems clear to me.” Schiff said that when Trump Trump violated the law when he tried to interfere with Congress’ certification of election results, asked officials to find “non-existent” votes supporting him, and finally pushed rioters to the Capitol. “If this isn’t a crime, then I don’t know what is,” Schiff said.

According to US media reports earlier this month, the US Congress riot investigation is drawing to a close, and the House of Representatives investigation team plans to release the final investigation report before Christmas. At the same time, the team members are developing criminal recommendations and civil recommendations, urging the US Department of Justice to file criminal charges against Trump and others, and the relevant results may be transferred to the Department of Justice and the State Bar Association for processing.

(Original title: The investigation team may recommend prosecuting Trump on three counts, saying there is enough evidence to pursue criminal responsibility)

