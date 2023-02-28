▲ Nintendo withdrew from E3. (Picture / flip from E3 official website)



news” width=”1″ height=”1″ sandbox=”allow-scripts” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” src=”https://www.ettoday.net/events/amp/tracking-news.php?board_id=24&gaid=UA-45704966-6&news_id=2449219&newskind=24&title=%E4%BB%BB%E5%A4%A9%E5%A0%82%E9%80%80%E5%87%BA2023%E5%B9%B4E3%E5%B1%95%E3%80%80%E9%81%8A%E6%88%B2%E6%A5%AD%E4%B8%89%E5%B7%A8%E9%A0%AD%E7%BC%BA%E5%B8%AD%E5%85%A8%E7%90%83%E6%8C%87%E6%A8%99%E9%9B%BB%E7%8E%A9%E5%B1%95″ class=”i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” style=”width:1px;height:1px” i-amphtml-layout=”fixed”/>

Reporter Lou Wanling / Comprehensive report

Nintendo confirmed that it will not participate in the E3 2023 video game show this year, saying that the show does not conform to the company’s event plan, so Nintendo does not plan to attend this year’s E3, and Nintendo’s withdrawal also means that this year’s E3 show must be less Exhibited under the premise of the three giants of the game industry (Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo).

[廣告] Please continue reading ↓

According to the report of overseas media VentureBeat, Nintendo stated that it will decide to participate in any event according to the situation, and will consider a variety of ways to contact players. Since this year’s E3 exhibition does not conform to the company’s event plan, it has decided not to participate in the E3 exhibition. However, even so, Nintendo said it will continue to support SEA (E3 organizer) and E3.

This year’s E3 exhibition time has been officially finalized a few days ago, and it is scheduled to officially return in the form of a physical site from June 13th to June 16th local time. Due to the epidemic, players and industry players are gradually getting used to publishing online or It is other interactive ways, and the importance of participating in physical exhibitions is not as important as it has been in the past few years. This year’s E3 exhibition must also face the need to show various contents to the outside world without the three giants of the game industry. , showing the indicator positioning as the leader of the global game show.