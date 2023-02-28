Home Technology Nintendo withdraws from the 2023 E3 exhibition, the three giants of the game industry are absent from the global index video game exhibition | ETtoday game news | ETtodayAMP
Technology

Nintendo withdraws from the 2023 E3 exhibition, the three giants of the game industry are absent from the global index video game exhibition | ETtoday game news | ETtodayAMP

by admin
Nintendo withdraws from the 2023 E3 exhibition, the three giants of the game industry are absent from the global index video game exhibition | ETtoday game news | ETtodayAMP

▲ Nintendo withdrew from E3. (Picture / flip from E3 official website)


news” width=”1″ height=”1″ sandbox=”allow-scripts” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” src=”https://www.ettoday.net/events/amp/tracking-news.php?board_id=24&gaid=UA-45704966-6&news_id=2449219&newskind=24&title=%E4%BB%BB%E5%A4%A9%E5%A0%82%E9%80%80%E5%87%BA2023%E5%B9%B4E3%E5%B1%95%E3%80%80%E9%81%8A%E6%88%B2%E6%A5%AD%E4%B8%89%E5%B7%A8%E9%A0%AD%E7%BC%BA%E5%B8%AD%E5%85%A8%E7%90%83%E6%8C%87%E6%A8%99%E9%9B%BB%E7%8E%A9%E5%B1%95″ class=”i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” style=”width:1px;height:1px” i-amphtml-layout=”fixed”/>

Reporter Lou Wanling / Comprehensive report

Nintendo confirmed that it will not participate in the E3 2023 video game show this year, saying that the show does not conform to the company’s event plan, so Nintendo does not plan to attend this year’s E3, and Nintendo’s withdrawal also means that this year’s E3 show must be less Exhibited under the premise of the three giants of the game industry (Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo).

[廣告] Please continue reading ↓

According to the report of overseas media VentureBeat, Nintendo stated that it will decide to participate in any event according to the situation, and will consider a variety of ways to contact players. Since this year’s E3 exhibition does not conform to the company’s event plan, it has decided not to participate in the E3 exhibition. However, even so, Nintendo said it will continue to support SEA (E3 organizer) and E3.

This year’s E3 exhibition time has been officially finalized a few days ago, and it is scheduled to officially return in the form of a physical site from June 13th to June 16th local time. Due to the epidemic, players and industry players are gradually getting used to publishing online or It is other interactive ways, and the importance of participating in physical exhibitions is not as important as it has been in the past few years. This year’s E3 exhibition must also face the need to show various contents to the outside world without the three giants of the game industry. , showing the indicator positioning as the leader of the global game show.

See also  A500 Mini, the Amiga 500 in a reduced version and with 25 preloaded games

You may also like

Saudi Arabia Invests $488M in Gaming and eSports...

Elden Ring DLC ​​revealed

here are two new mice from the DeathAdder...

🎮Masterpiece’s latest puzzle series “Magical Drop VI” will...

OnePlus Ace 2V to be released next week,...

Global Ransomware Hacker Attack: the consequences in Italy

Advanced gameplay of iPhone “Control Center” – Long...

The Death of Death: How Technology Will Make...

Larian Studios does have an Xbox version of...

Restrap, bikepacking su misura – Tech Cycling

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy