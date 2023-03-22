Not a year without a successor: OnePlus presents their OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in-ears. These come with the same features as their predecessors. There are also some innovations, such as the better ANC, multipoint, and support for Google Fast Pair.

The successors to the OnePlus Buds Pro, the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro come with LHDC High Res Codec support and Virtual Spatial 360° Audio at a price of 169,95€ on Gomibo.de on offer.

Technical specifications OnePlus Buds Pro 2

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 driver Dual drivers 11 mm woofer + 6 mm tweeter, frequency range 10-40.000 Hz connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 battery capacity 520 mAh in Ladebox / 60 mAh pro Hörer Weight 4.9g per earpiece; 47.3g battery box Dimensions 31 x 22 mm; 60,10 x 49,00 x 24,90 mm IP protection class IP55 handset, IPX4 charging case Audio-Codec SBC, AAC, LHDC, LC3 (to follow in 2023)

Optics almost unchanged

If you look at the previous model, the two are extremely similar at first glance. Only the logo on the case shows that it is the new model. The dimensions also change only minimally, which is hardly important.

The earbuds themselves also remain almost unchanged. It stays with that chrome bridge about which you can also touch areas be served like their predecessors. In contrast to the predecessors, there is now a 3 mm slot for the microphones, which are protected by an aluminum grille. In the predecessor, the classic hole bores were still to be found here. This should also result in better voice quality.

On the back is the usual USB Type-C connection and the front is adorned with a status LED. The color white is not available this time, but as usual black “Obsidian Black” and green “Arbor Green”.

Dual Setup und Spatial Audio

The OnePlus Bud also rely on dual drivers, i.e. two small speakers in the housing of the in-ears. Here come to that 11 mm woofer driver another one second 6 mm Drivers for mids and highs. This is intended to produce a better structured sound image. The sound of the predecessors, the OnePlus Buds Pro, had already convinced me in the test, so it can be assumed that the successor will be better rather than worse in this discipline.

For the bass lover an equalizer can be adjusted via the app and then comes with an update BassWave as reinforcement. With both together, it should be pounding in your ears. But as always, that’s just a matter of taste.

The spatial audio comes new, or whatever we call it “Head Tracking“. This allows the headphones to dynamically adjust the sound based on head movement. Separate sensors were installed to make this possible. At the moment, however, this only works with the OnePlus 11, since the update is still missing for the older OnePlus models. This feature should also work on other Android devices if the corresponding update is available.

ANC – Active Noise Cancellation

No in-ear can do without active noise suppression. OnePlus advertises the ANC used here of up to 48 dB can remove monotonous and recurring, annoying noises. As usual, only a test will show how well it ultimately works.

Bluetooth connection

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio will also be supported later this year. Then the LC3 Bluetooth codec should also work. The LHDC Codec is still based on 4.0 and should per Update on too 5.0 be raised. At least for die OnePlus Smartphones, later this year 2023.

LHDC is supported by most Android smartphones. If in doubt, read more carefully or go to the developer settings of your smartphone, there you can read out the used and usable audio codes. Apple users can only access AAC and SBC, AptX and LHDC are not supported there.

Also Google Fast Pair can be used, so when you open the charging case, a pop-up request will appear on the phone automatically, of course, only if they are compatible. In addition, the multipoint function available, allowing you to pair two devices at the same time. Which is useful when you’re watching a film on your laptop and suddenly a call comes in.

battery life

Without ANC and LHDC, the headphones should also be whole 9 Std. term come. If you use these functions, the runtime is of course reduced, according to the manufacturer these are 6h with ANC at medium volume. So you get a total running time of 25 hours with the charging case. Without ANC even on 39 h, according to the manufacturer. By USB-C Kabel can be tickled out within 10 minutes, a further 3 hours of musical enjoyment. In addition, the charging case is also wirelessly chargeable via Qi.

app and its settings

If you use a OnePlus smartphone with the earphones, you have a lot more functions available. And the headphones are also directly in the system and can be adjusted. However, if you do not have your own device, you will need it HeyMolody App for this.

You can see and adjust a lot in the app. Among other things, you can see the Battery standcan the Adjust noise cancellationget the Equalizer set and carry out various personalizations. In any case, the app is very extensive and also updates the in-ears.

Assessment: OnePlus Buds Pro 2 kaufen?

Since the sound of the predecessors was already good, it can be assumed that the sound quality will be even better with the extra driver. So they probably score again with the sound. The ANC is also said to have gotten even better here.

However, this also increases the price to an RRP of €179, which is not exactly little to remain competitive. Mainly because there are still restrictions on the spatial audio function, even in their own model series. At least currently. But it should all only be a matter of time before appropriate updates arrive.

The market is highly competitive, the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 goes down, but they can make a good alternative. Ultimately, audio is an absolutely subjective, personal perception that everyone feels differently.