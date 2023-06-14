OPPO Battery Health Engine vince il premio SEAL SUSTAINABLE PRODUCT AWARD 2023 • Techzilla

OPPO was awarded ai SEAL Business Sustainability Awards 2023 in the category Sustainable Products for its Battery Health Engine. The award recognizes committed companies and leaders concretely for sustainability and develop initiatives innovations that have a positive impact on the environment. OPPO joins other world-renowned companies come General Motors, T-Mobile e Cisco, winning the prestigious international award for sustainability.

Elvis Zhou, CMO of OPPO Overseas explains:

“We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for OPPO Battery Health Engine in recognition of our achievements in innovation and sustainability”, . Through our mission of“Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”we are committed to promoting sustainability throughout our organization as we work to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We believe that all innovations must have a positive impact on people’s lives and the environment, and we will continue to lead sustainable development as we inspire our users and the industry towards a greener future”.

Il battery HEALTH Engine

The Battery Health Engine is a technology developed by OPPO in three years egr battery health solving problems associated with lithium, reducing battery capacity loss over time and extending battery life. This helps reduce electronic waste caused by frequently discarded smartphone batteries. Based on the management chip battery customized by OPPO, on the Smart Battery Health Algorithm and on the Battery Healing Technology, the Battery Health Engine is capable of keep the battery capacity of OPPO smartphones up to 80% of its original level after an impressive 1,600 charge-discharge cycles, resulting in an effective battery life far longer than industry standards.

The Battery Health Engine has been featured in more than ten OPPO smartphone products, including the series OPPO Find X5, where it not only improved the user experience but also impacted society due to its increased sustainability. OPPO was also named one of Asia-Pacific’s 10 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 by the respected business media outlet Fast Company.

“Every company has a role to play in tackling the climate crisis. We appreciate OPPO’s leadership and innovation in the field of sustainability“, he has declaredMatthew Harney, Founder of SEAL Awards.

Sustainability has been a central component from product design to business operations of OPPO, which constantly explores new innovations for a more sustainable future. At MWC 2023, OPPO unveiled the all-new Zero-power Tag, a communication device that harvests energy from the environment and can operate without the need for batteries. The company also adopts a scientific and green approach to all product lifecycle management, including product lifecycle augmentation through OPPO Battery Health Engine and product trade-in services to minimize waste electronic.

OPPO is contributing to a reduction of the environmental impact at all levels of the company, including energy-saving upgrades in production plants and the construction of a green data center, OPPO AndesBrain IDC. The company will continue to explore new ways to promote sustainability across all of its businesses, using the latest technologies to deliver smarter, more environmentally friendly technologies and products to its global users, leading the industry towards a more sustainable future.

