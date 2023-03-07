In recent years, IT and telephony companies are also increasingly attentive to the environmental aspect and among these OPPO believes that better environmental protection can only be achieved through the parallel progress of science and technology. After years of research and analysis, OPPO has released l’OPPO Climate Action Report: Climate Pledges and Low Carbon Development Strategyon occasion del MWC 2023.

In the report, OPPO is committed to for the first time achieve carbon neutrality across all of its global operations by 2050. With technical support from global consultancy Deloitte, the report outlines five key areas where OPPO will work to achieve this: low-carbon manufacturing, reducing the carbon footprint of products, investing in options that generate less carbon, using digital technology to manage CO2 emissions and collaboration on industry standards to address climate change.

Says Tony Chen, Founder and CEO of OPPO declares:

“Achieving our goal of becoming carbon neutral will require determination and patience. Guided by our mission of ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World‘, we promise to pursue carbon neutrality with the same zeal and commitment with which we invest in our technological innovation.”

From 2020, OPPO released every year a sustainability report ( here you can find the most recent ) to publicly disseminate its plans and concrete progress towards sustainability goals. In 2022, OPPO completed its first global assessment of greenhouse gas emissions and used this data as the scientific basis for its carbon emission reduction strategy.

Promote green manufacturing and operations through innovation

OPPO has maintained its global position as the fourth largest phone maker for two consecutive years, with users in over 60 countries and regions worldwide. With the rapid growth of its business, OPPO is also concerned with reducing its environmental impact.

Among the emissions of carbon generated by OPPO’s various activities, factories and data centers are the two most significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions, respectively i62% and 31.9%. While continuing to promote commercial growth, OPPO is also exploring innovative ways to achieve greener manufacturing and business operations. Thanks to energy saving and emission reduction initiatives, by the end of 2022 OPPO managed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6000 tons every year. This is equivalent to the amount of greenhouse gases absorbed by 3,330 square kilometers of forest in one year.

Since 2020, OPPO has systematically carried out a series of energy-saving upgrades of the main machinery of its factories. One such project involved the automation of previously manually operated machines. Compared with manual control, automated equipment can be set to operate precisely according to real-time needs, thereby reducing energy consumption to a minimum. For example, with the automation updates introduced, energy consumption has decreased by 54%.

In addition, OPPO is working on building zero-emission data centers. Its first data center self-built, the OPPO Binhai Bay Data Center, not only uses 100% renewable energy, but also continues to explore and apply cutting-edge low-carbon technologies. One of the key results of this exploration was the research and implementation of immersion cooling technology for GPU server clusters.

We live in a digital age, with ever-increasing demand for data storage, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing. As a result, the power consumption of data centers and their GPU server clusters is also increasing significantly. Not only is increasing energy consumption a major challenge, but we also need to figure out how to dissipate the heat produced as efficiently as possible. Most traditional data centers rely on mechanical equipment such as fans and air conditioners to cool the building, which in turn consume more energy and produce higher levels of CO2.

To improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions, OPPO is implementing immersion cooling technology for clusters of GPU servers in your data center. Immersion cooling technology, which refers to the direct immersion of servers in a non-conductive liquid, directly draws heat generated during operation away through the liquid, without the need for active cooling from devices such as fans and air conditioners. The liquid, which has risen in temperature, is cooled by the circulation and then returns to absorb thermal energy. The recovered heat is then used in other areas, such as heating and hot water supply, significantly improving the energy efficiency of the whole system. The use of immersion cooling technology results in a 45% improvement in the energy efficiency and energy utilization (PUE) of the industry’s leading data center, equal to 1.15.

Introduce sustainability into the product management lifecycle

In addition to constantly thinking about how to improve the user experience of its products, OPPO also aims to provide more environmentally friendly products. To this end, OPPO has made sustainability a key focus in life cycle managementa of its products to minimize their impact on the environment.

In designing the packaging of its products, OPPO follows the internationally recognized green packaging principle of 3R+1D (reduce, reuse, recycle and degradable). In 2023, starting from the European market, almost all plastics have been eliminated from the packaging of OPPO smartphones, making it 100% biodegradable and more environmentally friendly. About 45% was also made with recycled fibers, coming from recycled paper or materials of plant origin (such as sugar cane and bamboo derivatives), thus helping to reduce the demand for raw materials.

OPPO has also made technological advances aimed at improving the durability of its products. For example, proprietary technology Battery Health Engine di OPPO he is able to keep 80% of the battery’s original capacity for up to 1600 charge cycles, significantly extending battery life.

The volume of e-waste generated globally has grown by 21% in the past 5 years, making it the fastest growing category of household waste. To address the problem of e-waste pollution, OPPO has established a number of product recycling schemes and launched a trade-in service in both domestic and international markets to promote the recycling of used electronic devices. In 2021, 1.2 million phones were recycled in China, with a total weight of 216 tons. This number rose to 1.3 million phones and 240 tons in 2022. In the EU and other regions, OPPO participates in the Green Dot program and works together with professional recycling companies to help recycle used products.

OPPO has long not only invested in low-carbon initiatives, but has also taken steps to inspire others. During the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at MWC 2023, OPPO’s Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Jun Liu, was invited to present the Tech4Good Award, which recognizes companies that have used technology and innovation to improve the world and solve global challenges. In recognition of its efforts, OPPO was also invited to serve on the judging panels for the Best Mobile award Innovation for Climate Action e per l’Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The road to a greener future is long, but with its Climate Action Report and its low-carbon development strategy, OPPO is on track to achieve this goal, while also pledging to play its part by collaborating with partners and the public to build a better future for all.

To learn more about OPPO’s low-carbon development strategy, see its Climate Action Report:.

