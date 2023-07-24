OPPO Launches Reno10 Series with Powerful Performance and Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System

OPPO has unveiled its latest Reno10 series, featuring the Reno10 Pro+ 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G models. These smartphones boast a range of powerful features, including an ultra-clear portrait camera system, super flash charging up to 100W, and a high-performance Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G stands out with its professional-grade portrait photography capabilities. It is equipped with a 64-megapixel telephoto portrait camera, offering a 71mm equivalent focal length. With a large aperture, minimum focusing distance, and advanced image stabilization technology, users can capture stunning close-up portrait photos. This smartphone also features OPPO’s new image processing architecture, which maximizes the performance of the rear camera sensor to enhance image clarity, light, shadow, and color.

Both the Reno10 Pro+ 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, delivering excellent performance for gaming, multimedia, and multitasking. The devices also support up to 100W super flash charging, allowing users to fully charge their batteries in no time. Additionally, they offer reverse wireless charging, enabling users to share power with other devices.

In terms of design, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G feature a sleek and stylish appearance, along with a thin and lightweight body for a comfortable grip. They also include other features such as a superconducting thermal cooling system, which maintains performance stability under high loads, a dynamic computing engine that adjusts system performance according to user habits, and the latest ColorOS 13.1 operating system, providing a smoother user experience and additional functions.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is available in silver gray and glazed purple, priced at HK$5,499, while the OPPO Reno10 Pro comes in silver-gray and glazed purple, with a suggested retail price of HK$3,999. Both models are now officially on sale.