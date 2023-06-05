OPPO publishes the 2022 sustainability report • Techzilla

On the occasion of World Environment Day OPPO released the Sustainability Report 2022 That, from 2020, it illustrates the plans and the company’s progress towards the goals set in terms of sustainability. The report highlights OPPO’s most significant achievements in five key areas, including: operation and compliance, environmental protection, employee care, virtuous innovation and ecosystem engagement, also once again reinforcing OPPO’s commitment in the field of sustainability.

Virtuous innovation: making technology accessible and beneficial for all people

As a global technology company operating in over 60 countries and regions, OPPO constantly invests in research and development. As of December 31, 2022, OPPO has obtained more than 44,000 patents, and in 2022, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), OPPO ranked among the top 6 depositors of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

To help children use their smartphones healthier, in 2022 OPPO launched the Kids Space function with ColorOS 13, designed to prevent overuse of gaming apps. For older users, the Simple Mode feature of OPPO smartphones offers them an intuitive experience with larger icons and fonts and a simplified desktop, making it easier to use the smartphone.

Health, which is essential for everyone, is also one of OPPO’s most important research fields. Through digital health monitoring technology and methods, OPPO is committed to helping people develop a healthier lifestyle.

In 2022, OPPO launched OHealth H1, its first healthcare product dedicated to family health monitoring. With six kinds of health data monitoring functions, including oxygen measurement in the blood, ECG, auscultation of the heart and heart rate, body temperature and sleep quality monitoring, it can offer comprehensive health management and remote health care service for the whole family.

Environmental protection: working for a greener future

Sustainability and environmental protection are an integral part of OPPO’s corporate strategy, which completed its first global inventory of greenhouse gas emissions in 2022. Based on these data, OPPO developed the roadmap for reducing carbon emissions and, in February 2023, announced a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. From decarbonising manufacturing to reducing the carbon footprint of its products, OPPO is working towards a greener future through technology and innovation.

Recycling e-waste has long been an important part of OPPO’s product lifecycle management. In 2022, 1.08 million phones were recycled in China, with a total weight of 195 tons. In the EU and other regions, OPPO participates in the Green Dot program and cooperates with professional recycling companies to help recycle used products.

In 2022, starting from the European market, OPPO integrated the concept of ecology into the packaging of its smartphones, using almost 100% biodegradable materials and 45% recycled fibers.

The path to low-carbon development has led OPPO to operate in an environmentally friendly manner even in its production plants, offices and data centers. Thanks to energy saving and emission reduction initiatives, by the end of 2022 OPPO managed to reduce each year the emissions of 6,000 tons of greenhouse gases produced by its activities. This is equivalent to the amount of greenhouse gases absorbed by 3,330 square kilometers of forest in one year. In addition, starting from 2022, the OPPO AndesBrain IDC (Binhaiwan Bay) will use 100% renewable energy for its activities.

Through these tangible actions, OPPO collaborates with its users and the industry on the journey towards a sustainable future.

Sustainability is a long journey that requires joint efforts with ecosystem partners

Virtuous innovation and environmental protection are both important elements of OPPO’s sustainable development path, but its efforts go far beyond that. Operating in more than 60 countries and regions, OPPO is making long-term efforts in operations and compliance, caring for its employees, and contributing to the community.

Achieving sustainability goals requires a long-term strategy and effective management; OPPO takes a top-down approach and has established the Management Committee of sustainability to guide and regulate its development. However, the road to sustainability is long and requires joint efforts, e OPPO is committed to doing its part by collaborating with ecosystem partners.

In the OPPO Inspiration Challenge was launched in May 2022 to solicit innovative solutions in the field of accessible technology and digital health and to give the possibility to professionals and entrepreneurs of the technology sector to create innovative solutions. The program received 536 proposals from 39 different countries and regions, with innovative solutions ranging from psychological health to hearing disorders, up to glasses for the visually impaired.

In 2023, the OPPO Inspiration Challenge will continue to give voice to global entrepreneurs and technology professionals. Within the two categories “Inspiration for People” e “Inspiration for the Planet”, OPPO invites innovative solutions for digital health, accessible and green technology.

For OPPO, sustainability is not just a mere word for World Environment Day, but a long-term practice and commitment. Through innovation and collaboration, OPPO believes that technology can create value for all people and the planet. To learn about OPPO’s sustainability journey, see the OPPO Sustainability Report 2022.

