Today, developers are the most important players in technology decision-making. Therefore put it in their hands new tools with the least possible difficulty it’s more important than ever. Because of this Oracle announced the availability of Oracle Database 23c Free-Developer Release which addresses the demand from developers and organizations around the world for access to the most innovative features of Oracle Database, which simplify the development of modern, data-driven applications, in preparation for the launch of Oracle Database 23c, the next release with long-term support (Long-Term Support Release).

uring its CloudWorld Tour, landed in Singapore, Oracle announced the availability of the free version of Oracle Database 23C for developers: the worldwide community of professionals who create modern and innovative data-driven applications is therefore the first to have access to new generation tools that will power the upcoming release of Oracle Database 23c for the enterprise. “A radical choice for Oracle”, as defined by the market analyst specializing in developers, RedMonk, who together with IDC has already expressed a positive opinion on this novelty.

Oracle Database 23c Free – Developer Release offers access to the most advanced database technologies in the world, available in an increasingly simple and immediate way, and combines all worlds and types of data with innovative functions, to get the best out of them. Developers have access to an ecosystem of enormous potential without any obstacles, to continue to support data-driven innovation of enterprises.

This release finally gives developers the chance to try out a feature that unifies and synchronizes the relational and documentary worlds. It allows developers and data engineers to access formats for every use case without worrying about data structure, mapping and consistency, or performance optimization. Now you can also perform analytics on graphs, as well as relational data and JSON. Oracle’s JSON Relational Duality, in particular, is revolutionary.

“We are happy to give developers early access to the world‘s most advanced database technologies for developing and running modern applications,” he said. Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle. “With Oracle Database 23c Free–Developer Release, developers will be able to refresh their skills and start building new apps with game-changing features such as JSON Relational Duality, which blends relational and document data models giving you the best of both worlds, SQL support for graph queries directly on OLTP data and Stored Procedures in the world‘s most popular programming language: JavaScript”.

New Application Development Features Coming to Oracle Database 23c

You can download Oracle Database 23c Free—Developer Release as Docker Image, VirtualBox VM, or Linux RPM installation file, without needing a user account or login. A version for Windows will also be coming soon.

Among the novelties the JSON Relational Duality which allows developers to build applications in relational or JSON paradigms with a single data source and take advantage of the strengths of both relational and document models, meaning no more trade-offs between complex object-relational mappings are needed or data inconsistency issues.

JavaScript code can run closer to the data by writing JavaScript Stored Procedure or by uploading existing JavaScript libraries to Oracle Database. Support for JavaScript code improves developer productivity by allowing you to reuse existing business logic directly in the data tier and leverage JavaScript developer skills.

Additionally, developers can now verify and validate JSON document structures via Standard JSON schemas, enabling secure and reliable use of the JSON data format. And they can create applications property graph transactional and analytical with Oracle Database, using the new feature of standard SQL support for property graph queries, which also allow you to perform graph analytics in addition to using relational data and JSON.

Again Kafka applications can now run on Oracle Database Transactional Event Queues with very few code changes. This allows you to create much more effective microservices through transactional events that perform event operations and database changes in a single “atomic” transaction.

The new domain construct can serve as a lightweight modifier that centrally documents intended data usage, dramatically extending and enhancing standard SQL domains. This allows developers to better understand how the data is used and improve overall data quality by avoiding the complexity and incompatibility of purpose-built or user-defined data types.

Finally, the database metadata can be stored directly together with the data with the new annotation mechanism within Oracle Database. Developers can annotate common data model attributes for tables, columns, views, indexes, and more, enjoying a central, lightweight, declarative capability to record and exchange usage properties between applications.