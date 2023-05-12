Outlander Season 7: All information about the launch, cast and plot

Time travel, romance, drama and beautiful landscapes – no series represents this as much as “Outlander”. After season 6 was already delayed due to the pandemic, fans are now waiting all the more impatiently for “Outlander” season 7. TECHBOOK has compiled all the information already known about the plot, release and actors.

The “Outlander” series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s successful “Highland saga” and has been running since 2014. In 2022, the 6th season of the popular time travel series was released, which revolves around the love and life of the Fraser family. A Season 7 has been in the works for quite some time, especially as the pandemic has had to shorten filming for Season 6, limiting the season’s length to just eight episodes. But what’s next for Jamie and Claire and when can we expect “Outlander” season 7?

First trailer for the 7th “Outlander” season shows emotional moments

The fans had to be patient for a long time, but now there is finally a real trailer for “Outlander” Season 7! And it promises a lot of emtions and a big battle. The American Revolution will probably play an even more central role.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

In the trailer, we see (and hear) Claire sadly singing an “Ave Maria” and asking Jamie if they will ever return to this place. Apparently, the Frasers are once again forced to leave their homeland. The pictures also promise at least one exciting battle. Above all, however, the topic of family hovers again: Brianna is about to give birth and Jamie has to choose between his honor and the protection of his family on the one hand and his son on the other.

When is Outlander season 7 coming?

It has been clear since March 2021 that there will be a new and thus 7th season of “Outlander”. The producing US broadcaster Starz confirmed the continuation unusually early. The new season was then immediately commissioned. Fans of the series can look forward to 18 new episodes! Only season 1 had that many episodes, most recently it settled at 12 to 13 new episodes. The length of the new season is certainly due to the fact that season 6 had to be cut short earlier than expected, meaning that some storylines have not yet been completed.

Filming for the sequel has been underway since April 2022. It was actually expected that it would only last until autumn 2022. In the meantime, however, leading actor and producer Sam Heughan revealed in an interview that the work will probably last until the beginning of 2023. The fact that the time frame has been extended is probably due to the fact that the originally planned 16 episodes have now become 18. Fans should be happy about this news despite the delay, as it also gives them more time to tell important storylines.

This is where you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

An exact release date is still not known, but it is expected to start in summer, or in autumn 2023 at the latest. This has now been officially confirmed by Heughan. Although this is unusual for the series, there have been two years between two seasons, but based on the information available so far, it seems to be the goal of those responsible. Season 6 was available for purchase on Amazon Prime shortly after its US launch, and that could be the case with season 7 as well.

What’s Next in Outlander Season 7?

Since the show is based on a book template it’s followed – with minor modifications – so far, the plot of Outlander season 7 isn’t a secret. Warning, spoilers for both the books and season 6 follow from here on out!

Also interesting: All information about “Bridgerton” Season 3

The Highland Books and What Happened So Far

There are nine volumes in all, with at least one other novel in the works, according to Gabaldon. Volume 1 was released in 1991, the 9th and last volume to date in 2021. So there is still a lot of material for the “Outlander” series and there could be more to come. These are the novels that have been published so far:

1st Book: Fire and Stone

2nd Book: The Borrowed Time

3rd book: Distant shores

4th book: The call of the drum

5th Book: The Flaming Cross

6. Book: A Touch of Snow and Ash

7. Book: Echo of Hope

8th book: A shadow of betrayal and love

9th book: The swarming of a thousand bees

In the beginning, each season adapted one of the novels, but since season 5 this concept no longer applies in its entirety. Especially the plot of the 6th volume has been very stretched so far and a part will probably also be told in season 7 of “Outlander” and interwoven with volume 7.

Also due to the pandemic-related cutback, many technical questions have remained unanswered. Among other things, the question of who killed Claire’s assistant Malva Christie is still open. Because it is clear to all viewers that the protagonist, despite her dream, has nothing to do with it. Now, however, the healer is on trial and must answer, while her family feverishly searches for answers.

Brianna’s pregnancy sets up another major plot point that is now likely to be featured in Outlander Season 7. Her second child is born with a heart defect, which of course cannot be treated in the 18th century. So she and Roger travel back to the 20th century. For several seasons, we’ve also dealt with the recurring prophecy of Claire and Jamie. The two are predicted to soon die in the fire. And those are just the untold storylines that actually take place in book six.

This is where you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Here’s what to expect (probably) in Outlander Season 7

It is not known which part of the 6th and 7th books will be included in the new season. However, the announced 16 episodes would make it possible to tell both novels in full. The plot, which probably begins in 1777, could tell or continue the following strands:

The Battle of Saratoga plays an important role in the American Revolutionary War and is also a central element in the novel, which is why “Outlander” season 7 will probably be the same. At the same time, Brianna and Roger try to travel back in time to save their second child, who is suffering from a serious heart defect. Another mysterious time traveler appears and the family searches for hidden treasure across the time planes.

Jamie is caught between the fronts again, since he sympathizes with the American independence movement on the one hand, but is bound by oath to England on the other. Finally, to secretly support the rebels, he travels back to Scotland with Claire and Young Ian to retrieve his old printing press from Edinburgh. It is also already announced that Lord John Gray will return. For the time being, however, there will probably only be an encounter with Claire.

First pictures from the set surfaced

June 1st is traditionally Outlander Day because the first book was released on June 1st, 1991. The production took this as an opportunity to publish the first pictures from the set very early on. The 63-second video sees the main cast addressing fans and promoting Outlander season 7. It features the four family members – Jamie, Claire, Brianna and Roger – as well as Lord John Gray and promising images of a military camp and the well-known Wilmington set.

This is where you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The cast – old and new faces

It’s almost certain that all of the main cast will return to their roles in Season 7 of Outlander:

Caitriona Balfe als Claire Fraser

als Claire Fraser Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

as Jamie Fraser Sophie Skelton as Brianna “Bree” MacKenzie, Claire and Jamie’s daughter

as Brianna “Bree” MacKenzie, Claire and Jamie’s daughter Richard Rankin als Roger Wakefield/MacKenzie, Briannas Mann

als Roger Wakefield/MacKenzie, Briannas Mann John Bell as Ian Fraser Murraym, Jamie’s nephew

There are also some recurring actors in supporting roles, which we are counting on due to the fact that the story has not yet been completed:

Cesar Domboy as Fergus Claudel Fraser

as Fergus Claudel Fraser Lauren Lyle as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser, Fergus’ wife

as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser, Fergus’ wife Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie

as Tom Christie Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie, Mark’s son

as Allan Christie, Mark’s son David Merry as Lord John Grey

A new cast member has also been confirmed in the not-so-unimportant role of Jamie’s illegitimate son, Willie. Additionally, Joey Phillips and Izzy-Meikle Small will join the cast. The two play siblings Denzell and Rachel Hunter in Outlander season 7; both belong to Quakerism. Denzell is a gifted surgeon, while his sister attracts the interest of both Ian and William.

This is where you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Charles Vandervaart as William “Willie” Ransom, Jamie’s illegitimate son

as William “Willie” Ransom, Jamie’s illegitimate son Joey Phillips as dr Denzell Hunter, Surgeon

as dr Denzell Hunter, Surgeon Izzy-Meikle Small as Rachel Hunter, Denzell’s sister

With Lord John Gray returning, that move seems only logical for Outlander Season 7.

Surprise return announced for Outlander season 7

Broadcaster STARZ surprisingly released a collage with new cast members for season 7 via its own Instagram channel. Not all of them are entirely new. The most notable name on the list is Graham McTavish, who played Jamie’s uncle Dougal MacKenzie in the first two seasons. He is now to return to this role; however, Dougal has already died. So we see McTavish either in flashbacks – or through time travel. The same could apply to his lover Geilis Duncan (played by Lotte Verbeek), who can also be seen in the collage. Also returning is Nell Hudson as Laoghaire MacKenzie MacKimmie Fraser, Jamie’s ex-wife who has already caused quite a stir. That would support the notion that some Frasers are returning to Scotland.

This is where you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The other role names in the post also make you prick up your ears. Rob Cameron, for example, is a colleague of Brianna in the books in the 20th century who makes life difficult for the MacKenzies. The replacement of Jamie’s sister Jenny also caused a stir. This was embodied in the first seasons by Laura Donnelly. Kristin Atherton will take over for Outlander Season 7.

Sources