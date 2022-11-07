Blizzard has announced the next hero to join the Overwatch 2 roster. The character, dubbed Ramattra, will be a tank, and ahead of his upcoming season 2 launch, the developer not only shared some lore details about the character, but also released an origin story trailer.

As a blog post said, we were told Ramatra had a “Complex and multifaceted” In the past, his goal was to protect the people of Omnic.

It added, “Ramatra started out as a war machine who threw away his ammunition for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility. His ideals were not far from his Shamblis monk Zenyatta. However, Ramatra’s story is a hardship, trauma and an enlarged view of the harsh reality of humanity.

The legend Continue reading, “Harmony was replaced by discord, and Ramattra began to approach his beliefs from a more pragmatic point of view – justifying any means necessary to defend his fellow man. As the leader of the Null Sector, Ramattra had an incredible amount of inspiration from his people. Incredibly supportive, he is ready to impose his philosophy on our world.

As for when Ramattra will arrive, season 2 kicks off on December 6, and like Kiriko, the character can be unlocked by completing a certain number of free battle pass tiers or by purchasing premium tracks right away.

Look forward to providing more information on the character in the coming weeks.