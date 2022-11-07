[NTD, Beijing, November 07, 2022]The US mid-term elections are imminent. Due to concerns about inflation and economic recession, the momentum is clearly skewed towards the Republican Party, and the “red tide” is showing a resurgence. The red wave has even reached the moon, with a rare red moon (blood moon) set to appear on Election Day on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

A red moon appears in the sky, usually during a total lunar eclipse. When the sun, the earth and the moon are perfectly aligned, only sunlight passing through the earth’s atmosphere can reach the lunar surface. The thick atmosphere absorbs all the purple, blue, green, and yellow light, leaving only red light to penetrate. past.

The total lunar eclipse will last nearly an hour and a half, and at 5:16 a.m. ET, the moon will be completely shrouded in Earth’s shadow, at which point the moon will turn a coppery red. At 6:42 a.m., the moon begins to move out of Earth’s shadow, and the red color begins to fade. In an hour, the moon will set.

The full image can be seen in North and Central America, Ecuador, Colombia, and western regions of Venezuela and Peru. However, some eclipses will be caught in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and the moon may not appear red.

The lunar eclipse is visible a few hours before dawn in North America, and the further west, the better, and the rest of Asia, Australia and the Pacific after sunset. Weather permitting, South America will also get a glimpse of the lunar eclipse on the 8th.

This is the second total lunar eclipse of the year, the first being in May. The next one won’t appear until 2025. AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada shared that most of the region from Maine to Mississippi and the western mountains is expected to have the best weather conditions for viewing the lunar eclipse.

The copper-red moon will be visible to the naked eye, and NASA said: “You’ll be able to see the entire lunar eclipse forming before sunrise.”

The blood moon seems to coincide with the turbulent election “red tide”. FiveThirtyEight’s latest forecast shows that Republican candidates are favored in more than half of the 36 gubernatorial elections on Nov. 8. Republicans also have a good chance of winning the two major swing states of Nevada and Wisconsin, as well as Oregon, which has not elected a Republican governor since 1982.

On the 6th, ABC’s chief Washington correspondent, Jonathan Karl, exclusively interviewed Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin in a special program. Youngkin predicted that the Republicans would win by a large margin. In Congress, voters will send a “red flag” to President Biden, bringing Republicans back into full control of the House and Senate.

“Top priority, if the Republicans take over the House and Senate, how are they going to work with President Biden?” Carr asked.

“I think Tuesday’s announcement is going to be very clear. And I think there’s going to be a bigger majority in the House than people predicted a few months ago,” replied Youngkin, who also predicted that the Republicans would also have one in the Senate. A clear majority.

“I want President Biden to see what Americans are going to say to him on Tuesday, which is ‘we’re not happy,’ and we need a different agenda,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin declined to speculate on what action his party colleagues would take, emphasizing that now is the time to focus on the Nov. 8 moment, “which is the priority now.”

