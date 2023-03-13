Barbara Giannini, Head of Channel Sales, Southern Europe of Palo Alto Networks, illustrates how the company has always encouraged the entry of female skills to obtain the maximum value and growth from technology.

A moment of dynamism

In a moment of particular dynamism like the one we are experiencing, in which digital transformation continues to bring innovation and change, the creation of teams with diversified skills is essential to obtain the maximum value from technology. Create a more equitable and inclusive learning and research environment to ensure equal opportunities in the world of work is a deeply felt topic. So much so that today they represent a priority for every institution and company in the world.

A commitment that concerns everyone

In the tech world there are still many prejudices and stereotypes to overcome. While more and more girls are passionate about science and technology, women pursuing a career in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) continue to be a minority. With a disparity that appears so evident. In order for this to be reduced to a minimum, and for everyone to have the opportunity to operate according to their real skills and abilities, regardless of gender, it will take time and effort. And this from everyone: women, men, organizations and institutions.

The Italian situation

The reality is that in Italy the number of women who dedicate themselves to the study of these disciplines is limited by stereotypes and cultural reasons still very present in basic schools. Work is underway to make gender equality and inclusion more and more a reality. And this also with the PNRR, which has allocated funds for almost 20 billion to achieve the sustainable development objectives envisaged by the 2030 Agenda. The Plan is developed along three axes which include social inclusion. In turn, inclusion has gender equality, the protection and enhancement of young people and the overcoming of territorial differences as the main priorities.

Diversified skills make technology grow

It is clear that this cannot be a quick process. Why our country, according to the Gender Gap Report 2022 of the World Economic Forum, it maintained its 63rd place out of 146 mapped states, as it did last year, for the composite index in terms of economic and political participation, health and education attainment. The gender gap reported in the report is still very significant. With women still underrepresented, especially in the fields of engineering (6.6% women – 24.6% men) and ICT (1.7% women – 8.2% men).

Change approach

For this context to change, it becomes a priority to build a corporate culture that promotes the skills, background and experience of each individual, independently by gender. Everyone has a potential that can enrich an organization, elevating it at every level. It is necessary to change and define an approach that recognizes and values ​​skills in a meritocratic way, truly promoting talent to support the business.

The value of STEM disciplines

Schools should do the same. They should support the younger ones to follow their passion, encouraging them to take a course of preparatory studies to cover technological roles, in a context in which it still seems difficult, if not impossible. Educate in order not to recognize diversity from an intellectual point of view, promoting a culture of awareness of the charm and value of STEM disciplines for the growth of the country and progress. There collaboration between universities, companies and institutions remains essential. And it must be constant, updated and always look to the future to encourage important changes that take time.

No fear

The advice I would like to give to girls and women who intend to pursue a career in IT is to believe in themselves and be even more ambitious and spirited. And again: to proceed without fear of facing any obstacles or rivalries that they might encounter along their path, making the most of their skills and talent. Every woman, every person, can and must bring their talents, skills and experience to the company. This is to enrich the work team and create a useful and profitable sharing that aligns with the culture and business strategies.

Palo Alto opinion on diversified skills

For our part, as a company, we have always encouraged the entry of women. Confirming our spirit of gender equality and inclusion, Palo Alto Networks Italia is the location with the highest rate of positions held by women in Southern Europe. We are also committed to growing this number steadily around the world. A better gender balance can also bring benefits at the company level.

Because more diverse organizations will continue to outperform more homogeneous ones, with greater benefits and positive impact. Is critical create the right environment to allow all individuals, not just women, at every stage of their career, to feel they belong in the company in which they work. Furthermore, to be listened to and appreciated for their qualities and their contribution, without having to give up any aspect of one’s personality.