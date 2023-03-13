Ambassador Milena Mayorga announced the start of operations of three new consulates in the United States, benefiting around 60,000 Salvadorans living in the North American country.

The cities where the new consular services are located are: Nashville, Tennessee; Omaha, Nebraska; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Before the entry into office of the diplomatic mission led by Mayorga, El Salvador had 21 consulates, which have now become 28 offices that assist compatriots.