Financial inclusion in Colombia has become a key point on the national government’s agenda, as well as for the country’s Fintech entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In recent years, there has been an increase in interest in acquiring financial services that, together with the development of new technologies, have made these services more accessible and viable for all citizens in Colombia.

And it is that, the user has understood the need to be part of a transparent and legal system that positively impacts their financial health.

There, the Fintech ecosystem and its well-known growth has been closing the gap between the consumer and the various services that make its economic dynamics a more orderly and healthy process for the intelligent management of money.

Entrepreneur Tec met Monet, an application born in Colombia, which allows users, making a single payment of COP 8,000 pesos + VAT for each withdrawal of COP 100,000, to advance up to COP 500,000 pesos of their income when they need it, regardless of whether they are reported or do not have a credit history, quickly, quickly and safely.

This Fintech venture contributes so that any Colombian has a solution when it comes to accessing a loan with just a few clicks. For them, developing innovative technological solutions that allow more people to have access to quality and easy-to-use financial services is a responsibility that, in many cases, becomes pedagogy.

Now, today it is possible to carry out financial transactions, request credits and manage investments from a mobile device or computer, regardless of where you are and almost immediately.

But for this it is vital to understand certain aspects before taking the first step:

– Know the basic concepts of finance: terms such as budget, savings, investment and credit must be understood as options and instruments to manage a healthy economy as well as their functionality and applicability.

– Make a budget: Having a clear picture of income and expenses is essential to making informed financial decisions. There are models already created on the web that give generic bases to build a clear budget and plan.

– Save: An emergency fund allows you to react in a timely manner to unforeseen situations and thus cushion the impact or damage that said situation may cause to finances.

– Manage credit responsibly: Understanding how credit works and using it responsibly is key to maintaining good financial health as well as building proper habits and management.

This is one of the applications that offers more and more Colombians an innovative and easily accessible solution, allowing them to request money credits to invest in case of emergencies or unforeseen needs.

Likewise, it can be used from any mobile device through its website or by downloading the application from the download stores available on iOS, Android and Gallery Huawei.

– According to a study by Asobancaria, 60% of Colombians do not have a budget and 50% do not know how to do it.

– The electronic payment trends report shows that 63% of Colombian consumers used their mobile phones to make online payments, which shows a clear adoption of financial technologies in Colombia.

– Thanks to this app, more than 28,000 users have benefited from positive reports at risk centers. The application already has more than 400,000 downloads and more than 380,000 transactions.

