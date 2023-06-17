PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows cross-site scripting

There is a current IT security warning for PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Palo Alto Networks Security Advisories (Stand: 14.06.2023).

Security Advisory for PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,4

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.4.

PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS Bug: Vulnerability enables cross-site scripting

PAN-OS is the operating system of the security systems / firewalls from Palo Alto Networks.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS to perform a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-0010.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS < 8.1.24 (cpe:/o:paloaltonetworks:pan-os)

PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS < 9.0.17 (cpe:/o:paloaltonetworks:pan-os)

PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS < 10.1.6 (cpe:/o:paloaltonetworks:pan-os)

PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS < 10.0.11 (cpe:/o:paloaltonetworks:pan-os)

PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS < 9.1.16 (cpe:/o:paloaltonetworks:pan-os)

PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS < 10.2.2 (cpe:/o:paloaltonetworks:pan-os)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Palo Alto Networks Security Advisories vom 2023-06-14 (15.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.paloaltonetworks.com/CVE-2023-0010

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for PaloAlto Networks PAN-OS. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/15/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de