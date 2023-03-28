In addition to established names such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, there is a new streaming service: Paramount+. This provider also has a large film studio behind it and now wants to shake up the competitive streaming market again. TECHBOOK reveals what’s new at Paramount+ in April.

With Paramount+, users can access content from Paramount itself as well as from various major US broadcasters. Big brands in the streaming service include “Star Trek”, “Dexter” and “South Park”. Of course, it remains to be seen whether and to what extent the still young streaming provider will prevail in the highly competitive market. The new Paramount+ program in April is already making people sit up and take notice and is also comparatively extensive.

New series and seasons on Paramount+ in April

In April, Paramount+ will release a whole bunch of older series classics with “Beverly Hills, 90210”, “Cheers” and “Frasier”. Also exciting is the K-drama “Yonder” as well as the original “Wolf Pack” starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Beverly Hills, 90210 (Staffel 1–5) – ab 1. April

The 1990s series made actors like Shannen Doherty famous. At the center of the story is a group of friends, all young people from Beverly Hills.

Blue Bloods (Seasons 1-10) – Coming April 1st

The linchpin of the crime series “Blue Bloods” is the Reagan family, whose members almost all fight crime, whether as police officers or in the public prosecutor’s office.

Yonder (Season 1) – from April 11th

The South Korean series “Yonder”, coming to Paramount+ in April, is set in the year 2032. There, the memories of deceased people can be stored digitally in the so-called Yonder room. A grieving widower one day receives an invitation from his deceased wife to meet her there.

Wolf Pack (Season 1) – Coming April 25th

The Wolf Pack series is a spin-off of the popular Teen Wolf series. With Sarah Michelle Gellar, the production also has a top-class cast. A forest fire in California awakens a sinister creature. After she injures several teenagers, they develop a special bond.

George & Tammy (Season 1) – out April 27

A biopic about the well-known and successful country duo George Jones (Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain).

New movies on Paramount+ in April

In April, there will be a lot of documentaries, but also a few feature films and, above all, originals for Paramount+. In line with the new “Wolf Pack” series, subscribers can look forward to the new “Teen Wolf” film, among other things.

Heiko’s world – from April 1st

German comedy about a man who takes part in underworld darts competitions to pay for an operation for his mother.

At Midnight – ab 14. April

After being cheated on, Sophie (Monica Barbaro) really doesn’t want to meet a new man. However, when she meets the handsome hotel manager Alejandro (Diego Boneta), her plans quickly change.

Teen Wolf: The Movie – ab 20. April

A terrible evil emerges at Paramount+ (and a small town called Beacon Hill) in April. To face this, Alpha Scott (Tyler Posey) needs old friends – and new allies too.

Those were the new series in March

In March, the biggest highlight at Paramount+ was certainly “Tulsa King”, an in-house production with Sylvester Stallone, who is building a criminal empire. In addition, new episodes of the 2nd season of the hit series “Yellowjackets” are now appearing weekly.

Tulsa King (Season 1) – starting March 19

Sylvester Stallone stars as a crime boss forced to make a fresh start in remote Tulsa in this new series. Put on the sidelines by his organization, he builds his own criminal empire.

Yellowjackets (Season 2) – Coming March 24th

In 1996, a high school women’s soccer team crashes a plane over Canada and has to survive in the wilderness for over a year. The series shows both the young women’s struggle for survival at the time and their present in the 2020s.

Rabbit Hole (Season 1) – Coming March 27th

John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland) is a spy and he knows his stuff. When he is suddenly framed for murder by ominous forces from the background, he doesn’t just have to run for his life. He also has to find out as quickly as possible who is trying to frame him and why.

Those were the new movies on Paramount+ in March

The range of films on Paramount+ in March is comparatively thin. Movies like “Bull” or especially the horror flick “Smile” are still a lot of fun to stream.

Bull – from March 12th

After being betrayed and left to die, Gangster Bull (Neil Maskell) returns after ten years with only one thing on his mind: revenge. He also wants to find his missing son and end the painful secrets of his past.

Smile – from March 30th

When one of her patients, the psychiatrist Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) tells that she is being pursued by a smiling mysterious being, she doesn’t believe her at first. But then the young woman kills herself in front of the doctor, who now begins to see the creepy smiles everywhere.

The other streaming services also publish new films and series every month. Read what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Sky.

All information about the streaming service

Paramount+ started in Germany in December 2022. From then on, you could book the service independently or stream it as part of a Sky Q subscription with a cinema package, as a subscription channel on Prime Video or Apple TV. At 7.99 euros per month – or 6.65 euros per month in the annual package – the provider is still in the lower midfield.

In addition to the increasing number of in-house productions and, of course, the titles from Paramount, Paramount+ mainly shows the content of the following stations:

Showtime

Comedy Central

MTV

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Smithsonian Channel

The streaming service was already quite successful in the USA before it also started in Germany. So you can definitely count on Paramount+ being able to hold its own in this country alongside the strong competition. Of course, it will depend heavily on how quickly the service can deliver new series and films.