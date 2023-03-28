بلند ہاتھوں میں زنجیر ڈال دیتے ہیں عجیب رسم چلی ہے دعا نہ مانگے کوئی

Against the performance of Taraweeh prayer in a warehouse in Moradabad

Bajrang Dal protest, police notice to ten Muslims

New Delhi/Hyderabad: 28. March

For the last two days, one such incident and video of Uttar Pradesh has been covered on social media. It is from the industrially famous Moradabad. March 25 protested against a group of Muslims offering Taraweeh prayers at a stone warehouse in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report of The Wire (English), the police were there 10 To the Muslims CrPC 107/116 (A precautionary measure to prevent breach of peace) issued a notice and directed the Muslim family owning the property not to offer any congregational prayers. The police have also asked members of the Muslim community to pay per person for the crime of “disturbing peace” in the area. 5 lakhs Why not pay Rs. Instead of a direct order to pay five lakh rupees per person, the police notice and the payment of Taraweeh prayers are being criticized on social media.

The statement then said that the police asked the Muslims there to organize such programs in “pre-existing religious places” or individually at their homes according to tradition. That in the future no Taraweeh or congregational prayer will be organized in their warehouse.!!

A video of Bajrang Dal’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Rohan Saxena has also gone viral in which he has said that he will not allow anyone to establish “new traditions”. A case should be registered against those who want to disturb the new tradition, and the peace of the city. We will not allow any new tradition. Not only in Moradabad, but in the whole of Uttar Pradesh, Muslims will not be allowed to do so. He also threatened that if a case is not registered against these Muslims, there will be a mass protest.

In Ramzan, he used to read Quran after night prayers. It was to be seven days. But after the complaint and protest of Rohan Saxena, State President of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal in UP, the police stopped it after three days.

Tomorrow on the other hand March 27 In this matter, a video of SSP Moradabad Hemraj Meena has also been tweeted from the Twitter handle of Moradabad Police. In which the SSP has given a message to the public that no one has the right to interfere in the religious affairs of others. “If a person is offering Namaz, Taraweeh or Pujapath, no other community should have any objection to it. If anyone is involved in such activities, strict action will be taken against him. It is believed that from all sides Moradabad police took a soft attitude after criticism.

SSP Meena asked Hindus and Muslims to maintain peace and asked them to celebrate their festivals peacefully without disturbing harmony. The police later found out that the dispute was actually over an old property of a Muslim family. It started with controversy. Notices have been issued to both the parties involved in the property dispute.

According to the statement of the police available on Twitter, Zakir Hussain, the owner of Zakir Iron Store in Lajpat Nagar Chowk of Katghar police station, arranged for Taraweeh prayers to be performed on the third day. In this Taraweeh, about 25-20 People participated.” The police reached the spot after receiving information about a protest by local people in a Hindu-majority/mixed-population area.

In this case, female journalist Swati Mishra https://twitter.com/swati_mishr “After stopping Taraweeh prayers on private property in UP in Uttar Pradesh, now 10 people From 5.5 lakhs A security/bond of Rs. has been sought. It is said that there is a fear of disturbing the peace on their part. The government rains flowers from a helicopter on the Kanwaris, but Muslims cannot offer Taraweeh prayers in their homes!

A similar incident happened in Moradabad last year when the police 26 A case was registered against Muslims for allegedly offering prayers in a public place. This FIR was under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section. 505 (Statement inciting public riot) was registered at Chajalit police station. It was alleged that people were offering prayers in public places to create incitement and enmity.

It is often questioned on social media that there have been so many incidents of religious hatred and various open threats by a few groups for a few years. For example, open protests by specific groups against everything for the purpose of prayer, hijab, and halal. But why are central and state governments, courts and police silent?

Protests by Bajrang Dal and other Hindu extremist organizations against Muslims offering prayers in open places have become commonplace in the last few years in certain states of the country, particularly Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. First, Gurugram in Haryana. There was organized protest against the performance of Friday prayers by the employees of a nearby multinational company in open places despite the government permits. The entire area was filled with dung and worship was started there. The Thakhar administration also raised its hands, thus these extremists celebrated by banning Friday prayers in open places in Gurugram, Haryana.

In the month of September last year, an NRI Muslim businessman from Kerala established the largest mall in the country by investing crores of rupees in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Two or three days after its opening, a group of young people bought the mall. It reaches those who do not know the direction of the Qibla, nor the method of prayer, nor are they aware of the time of prayer.

This group escaped in ten seconds by prostrating on the side they were sitting on and the video of it went viral on social media. Later, the miscreants who were not related to Muslims were arrested. After this mischievous act. A ban was imposed on all religious activities in public and open places in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

At the same time, in the end of September last month, a video from Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, criticizing, condemning and supporting it, in which a weak woman was seen offering prayers in a closed and empty room of a hospital. Soon after, a few media groups created a stir by reporting that the Allahabad (Prayagraj) police had registered a case against the woman.

Later that night, Prayagraj Police issued a regular press note through their social media accounts explaining that “Investigation of the viral video revealed that the woman seen in the video copied someone’s actions or movements without any wrong intention.” Unaffected, she was praying for the speedy recovery of her patient in the hospital. Her act does not fall into the category of any crime. And reports of a case being registered against this woman are false.

” This famous poem of the famous poet Iftikhar Arif comes true to such situations that have been going on in the country for the past few years ؎”

Chains are put in raised hands

A strange ritual has gone on, no one asked for prayer

On the same day, a news went viral from Uttar Pradesh that people going to Ajmer Dargah from West Bengal 15 The pilgrims were taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh police when they were offering congregational prayers after the bus stopped at a dhaba, against which Bajrang Dal people protested. The pilgrims were later fined and released. The passengers had told the police that they were unaware of the ban imposed in Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, in late October, another video from the same Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media like a tsunami. This was about four Muslims offering prayers in a train. At that time, media reports said that Uttar Pradesh In this video made by former BJP MLA Deeplal Bharti, four Muslims are seen offering prayers after the train stopped at Khada railway station. 20 It was October.

Deep Lal Bharati further said that he was traveling in the Satyagraha Express when he saw four men praying by blocking the way of other passengers and took a video of it and posted it on social media. At that time, the Railway Police confirmed that This viral video will be investigated to find out who these people were.

After this, the chain extended to Madhya Pradesh, where Bajrang Dal workers protested, sat in the middle of the mall and chanted Hanuman while the staff of DB Mall in the capital Bhopal offered prayers at a deserted place in the mall. There was also an incident of recitation of Chalice. After which prayer was banned in this mall as well. Its videos were also viral on social media.

On such increasing incidents in the country, on all social media platforms and renowned neutral independent journalists are strongly condemning that who are these people who enter the homes of Muslims and stop them from worshiping? And threaten them. , while the constitution and law have given equal rights of religious freedom to all citizens of this country.

