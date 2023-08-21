performance up 900%… but not in gaming, sadly

If you have read our review of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, you certainly know that the graphics card is more or less on par with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 in terms of gaming performance. performance of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX have increased 900%?

Unfortunately, we are not talking about gaming performance: your RX 7900 XTX will continue to run like an RTX 4080, in short. However, if you use generative AI-based programs like Stable Diffusion, you may find that Team Red’s top-of-the-line card has made a dramatic leap forward in terms of performance and speed in these applications.

Indeed, AMD has optimized software and drivers of its GPUs to achieve great improvements in applications based on generative AI, exactly as Intel already did in recent weeks and by NVIDIA several months ago, ahead of all the competition (on the other hand, if NVIDIA is the queen of There must be a reason though).

In particular, by implementing i pathway based on DirectML and Microsoft Olive instead of those based on PyTorch, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX goes from 1.87 iterations per second to 18.59 iterations per second on Stable Diffusione, the most widely used non-text AI generative software in the world. It is therefore a net increase of 900% approximately, which not only puts the top of the range of Team Rosso in line with NVIDIA’s RTX 4080, but which even allows the RX 7900 XTX to overcome the direct competitor, pointing straight to the RTX 4080 Ti.

To obtain the improvement described by the Sunnyvale giant, however, you will surely have to take a look at the appropriate AMD guide for theoptimization of Stable Spreads webUI on the GPUs of the Red Team: to achieve a performance increase of 900%, in fact, the step to perform are different and not all are properly user-friendly.

