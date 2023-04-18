Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold listing arrangements exposed, folding machine pricing is close to Z Fold4-ePrice.HK

As the date of Google I/O, the annual developer conference, is getting closer, there are more and more news about the new Pixel phone. According to the news of the famous whistleblower Jon Prosser on Twitter, there will be at least 3 new devices. Appeared at the Google I/O conference on May 10, including the Pixel 7a mobile phone, Pixel Fold folding machine and Pixel Tablet tablet.

Pixel 7a goes on sale immediately after launch

Google has announced the launch of the Pixel Tablet last year, and the spy photos of the Pixel 7a have also been circulated on the Internet earlier. The most anticipated may be Google’s first folding machine, the Pixel Fold. If Jon Prosser’s revelations are accurate, Pixel 7a will be announced on May 10, and then it will be available on the Google Store and retail channels simultaneously. Pixel 7a will have Charcoal carbon black, Sea light blue and Coral pink orange color, and Coral is said to be limited to the Google Store; and Pixel 6a will not stop selling after the release of the new machine.

Pixel Fold to wait until the end of June

According to Jon Prosser’s revelations, the foldable Pixel Fold will also be announced on May 10, and will be available for pre-order at the Google Store on the same day, while pre-orders for retailers and telecom operators will not start until May 30, and the official launch date will be June 27th. The pricing of the two new phones can reflect the positioning. The mid-range Pixel 7a is said to be priced at US$499 (approximately HK$3,917), while the price of the Pixel Fold is as high as US$1,799 (approximately HK$14,122).

Source: phonearena