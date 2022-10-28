Home Technology Platinum Confirms There Will Be More Bayonettas – Bayonetta 3 – Gamereactor
Without touching on the story itself and the end of the trilogy, Bayonetta 3, which just released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch today, has a very clear message at the same time: it may be the end of this trilogy, but it doesn’t have to be the Farewell to the series. As it turns out, in the style of the James Bond film release and other film series, PlatinumGames wrote a message after the game’s credits announcing the return of Bayonetta, a continuation of the story, but the wording we won’t Copy here.

How do you imagine this return? Using Nintendo and Switch or different partners and/or platforms?

Beware of spoilers and leaks

Unfortunately, fans have seen endgame material leaked on social media over the past few days. With today’s official launch, we recommend that you half-close your eyes as you browse these channels, because even though Bayonetta 3 is a fairly long game (you really spent 20 hours looking at the credits), there are final chapters online ‘s clip, which naturally spoils its crazy ending.

