PlayStation users will not lose access to their Discovery content – Sina Hong Kong

Earlier this month, Sony announced that it would be removing Discovery Video content from the PlayStation Store due to its licensing deal with Warner Bros. This decision raised concerns as it meant that customers who had purchased the content would no longer be able to access it.

While this situation may have raised questions about the reliability of digital purchases, Sony and Warner Bros. have come to a resolution. A new deal between the two companies will allow customers to access the Discovery content they have purchased for at least the next 30 months. However, after this period, there is a possibility that the content may once again be at risk of being removed.

This development has shed light on the potential pitfalls of digital purchasing and serves as a reminder that despite paying for digital content, there is still a risk of losing access to it in the future. The uncertainty surrounding the longevity of digital purchases has caused some to reconsider their perspective on digital purchasing.

The gaming industry has been instrumental in bringing attention to this issue, and it is clear that there is a need for greater clarity and security when it comes to digital purchases. It remains to be seen how this situation will evolve in the coming years, but for now, customers are advised to exercise caution when making digital purchases from the PlayStation Store.

