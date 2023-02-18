Remakes and remakes are all the rage these days, and with Metroid Prime Remastered and Dead Space Remastered proving that updated versions of classic games can be great, many gamers have their sights set on the next big hit.

While not an official remake, Portal: Another Slice, a fan-developed Portal remake of the 2007 cult classic, certainly deserves our attention. With updated visuals and enhanced gameplay that mimic the shabby style of Portal 2, it looks like Portal: Another Slice will give us more than just a visual overhaul.

Portal: Another Slice will also include new puzzles and challenges that weren’t even in the original Portal experience. A lot of these improvements will come from Portal 2, but there will also be elements that will be completely new to the franchise.

The Portal: Another Slice web page was only recently released, so we don’t expect a full release anytime soon, but if you’re looking for an interesting, fan-made remake project to follow, this might be it.