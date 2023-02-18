In June last year, Luo Yonghao issued a document stating that he would officially withdraw from Weibo and all social platforms, and devote himself to starting a business again. At the same time, the story between Luo Yonghao and the live broadcast of “Make Friends” has officially come to an end. And during the period after the announcement of leaving “Make a Friend”, “Make a Friend” seems to be not doing well.

To make friends

The company’s operating conditions are worrying, wage arrears and malicious layoffs

On the evening of February 15, a netizen who claimed to be a former employee of “Make Friends” broke the news,Said that he was maliciously laid off by the company, not only did he not receive any compensation, but even the agreed wages were not paid.

The content of the blog post is summarized as follows:

1. In June 2021, the blogger “following Luo Yonghao’s light” joined the company Make a Friend.

2. On February 1, 2023, the blogger submitted a complaint to the Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security that the company had not paid the year-end 14 salary.

3. On February 2, 2023, the blogger was unilaterally terminated the labor contract by the company, closed the Feishu account and “kicked out” the company without any compensation.

4. The reason for layoffs is that the blogger set the text message of human rights protection reminder sent by the Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security as a personal signature of Feishu. The company regards this as illegal content that maliciously slanders the company.

5. The blogger has submitted materials, applied for labor arbitration, and announced relevant events on the public platform, hoping to get help from public opinion.

Soon after the blogger posted the article, public opinion fermented rapidly and attracted the attention of many netizens. Many netizens even said in the blogger’s comment area that they had worked for the company before and received the same treatment. At the same time, some colleagues also revealed some shady information about the company.

On the afternoon of February 16, the parties responded under the relevant blog post, saying,Luo Yonghao is actively contacting the company to solve the problem. The company has interviewed and said that it will actively solve the problem.

On the evening of February 16th, Luo Yonghao issued an article through “Luo Yonghao’s Rumor Refuting Account”, saying that after seeing the relevant news, he immediately coordinated Hangzhou Jinwei and making a friend to take care of the matter. I believe there will be a conclusion soon. A friend’s “chief supervisor” will also monitor until the matter is satisfactorily resolved.

In addition, Luo Yonghao said that the company involved is a partner of a friend, not a company of a friend, but it will still handle this incident properly.

Luo Yonghao refuted the rumors

Since Luo Yonghao himself has withdrawn from the management of making friends, he has been unable to deal with this incident as vigorously and resolutely as before.

But even so, Luo Yonghao himself said that he would actively deal with this problem, and continue to help and supervise the long-term development of making a friend in the future. If there are other similar incidents that need to be coordinated by the public in the future, they can ask for help at the Weibo of “Luo Yonghao’s Rumor Refutation Account”.

No old Luo to make friends and no friends?

As of the time of publication, the origin of this “malicious layoff” incident has basically become clear. Although the incident did not originate from Make a Friend Company, the long-term cooperative relationship between the company involved and Make a Friend still aroused the concerns of many netizens.

After all, as a long-term partner, it is often a prosperity and a loss. Now that this situation has happened to the partner, does it mean that there are new difficulties in making friends in business?

make friends live

Judging from the Douyin live broadcast room of making friends, the number of fans in the live broadcast room is 20.402 million, and the frequency of live broadcasts is basically 40 games every half a month.

In terms of the number of viewers of the live broadcast, the average number of viewers per game in the Make a Friends live broadcast room was 1.229 million, the average sales per game was about 5 million, the total sales exceeded 1 billion, and the highest single-session sales exceeded 50 million.

It is worth mentioning that Huang He, the founder of Make a Friend at the beginning of the year, said in an exclusive interview with the media that the total sales of Make a Friend live broadcast is expected to be 7-8 billion yuan in 2022, which is a larger increase than the 5 billion yuan in 2021.

And this data is obviously much higher than before. According to the previous information, when Luo Yonghao just announced his withdrawal from the Internet, the average sales per game of making friends was less than 2.5 million, and the average number of viewers per game was less than 800,000. The gap is self-evident.

In addition, after Luo Yonghao quit the live broadcast room of making friends, the proportion of GMV has dropped from 20% to 3-5%. It can be seen that even after Luo Yonghao left to make friends, making friends has gained a firm foothold.

make friends live room data

According to the description of the staff of Make a Friend, the live broadcast room of Make a Friend is slightly different from other live broadcast rooms in that,Instead of relying on Internet celebrity traffic to bring goods, it gradually develops popular through the quality and reputation of the goods.

It is undeniable that during the early development of the Make a Friend live broadcast room, Luo Yonghao’s own traffic maintained the survival of the live broadcast room.

In the follow-up process, the excellent quality control of making a friend made this live broadcast room the most popular existence on Douyin. Leaving Lao Luo and making friends in the live broadcast room, it seems that the number of friends in the live broadcast room has not decreased but has become more and more.

Make a Friend is looking for more friends

Although the matters mentioned above are being properly handled, what we can see from this is that for e-commerce platforms, problems in the supply chain are likely to cause greater trouble to the e-commerce platforms themselves.

Especially for an e-commerce platform that relies on goods to make a friend, it is necessary to pay attention to possible problems in the supply chain.

In addition, the scale of making friends is constantly expanding, and the products and supply chains that will be added later will become more complex.

In this case, those who pursue quality control should keep their eyes open when making friends to avoid affecting their reputation due to problems with partner companies. Especially in the case of unqualified product quality, it is difficult to measure the impact on the brand of making friends after being bought by consumers.

Make friends with Luo Yonghao

In addition, after Luo Yonghao announced his departure from the live broadcast room of making friends. The live broadcast room of making friends did not experience the expected sharp decline in traffic, but a certain increase.

This phenomenon undoubtedly shows that the live broadcast room of making a friend has successfully completed the unbinding with Luo Yonghao, and Luo Yonghao is no longer the only traffic growth point for making a friend.

Indeed, for a live broadcast room,If you only rely on one head anchor to maintain traffic, it will be disadvantageous in the long run.

Experience since ancient times tells us that if an organization or company concentrates on one person, once an accident occurs, it will be a devastating blow.

Whether it is Wei Ya who has disappeared or Li Jiaqi who has reappeared, they have actually considered this issue. Relying solely on a single anchor will definitely not last long.

Only by driving the growth of new anchors through the traffic effect of the top anchors can the company’s overall traffic be maintained.

Apparently, having a friend does this well. Nowadays, netizens watching the live broadcast of making friends are no longer coming for Luo Yonghao, but because of the products of making friends.

Summarize

So far, the farce about making friends has basically ended. For making friends, the future still has a broad sky, but in the follow-up development, you may need to be more vigilant about the possible negative impact of any uncertain factors.