Prime Offers Festival 2023, two days of discounts (already in…

Autumn becomes a season of saving thanks to Amazon Prime Deals Partya two-day discount campaign that is about to kick off on October 10th at midnight and will last until 11.59pm on October 11th 2023. Two intense days of shopping, during which Amazon Prime customers will be able to take advantage of important offers on a vast range of products, from small SMEs to large brands. Some discounts have already started and others will arrive: here is a little guide so you don’t miss out on the best offers.

Prime Offers Festival 2023, two days of discounts (already started)

During the Prime Deals Festival, Amazon will make a wide selection of products available to Prime members at discounted prices. Among the brands on offer are well-known names such as Ecovacs, Cosori, Xiaomi, Sage, Delonghi, Huawei, Moulinex, LG. But these are only the brands that Amazon has already assured will offer significant offers: there will be many more participants, as we now see every Prime Day or Black Friday on Amazon.

If you are looking for a new smartphone, a smart home product (especially one with Alexa), a tablet for watching TV series, a PC or any other item, It’s best to wait until next week to purchase. But that doesn’t mean you can’t start preparing to take advantage of the offer today. And maybe take advantage of the offers already present on Amazon.it.

How to prepare for the Prime Offers Festival 2023 and take advantage of the discounts

If you are not yet a Prime customer, it is best to sign up today and start taking advantage of the free trial period. In fact, by registering an account at this address, you will have a 30-day free trial.

In this way, you will have access to all the exclusive offers of Prime Offers Festival. Additionally, you will have access to:

fast and free shipping on millions of products, within one day access to Prime Video to watch original TV series and films, as well as the best UEFA Champions League match every Wednesday in the cup

Amazon Music to listen to free songs, playlists and podcasts

Prime Reading, a selection of eBooks to read for free wherever you are

Prime Gaming, with free in-game content and a monthly subscription to a Twitch channel every month unlimited space on Amazon Photos to save your shots Offers all year round, but especially during Amazon discount periods

The price? 49.90 euros per year after the first free month.

What discounts to expect?

Once you’ve signed up, you need to figure out what offers you can expect. There are too many discount categories to cover them all here. But there are some things you can expect for sure, because Amazon has already secured significant discounts during the Prime Offers Festival 2023.

Prime Devices

During offer periods, Amazon offers discounts on a selection of devices that it produces itself. If you want to make your home smarter, you can take advantage of discounts on the Echo line, smart speakers and smart displays to use Alexa at home. There’s the new Echo Pop, the various Echo Dots and Echo Show displays. However, they will not debut in time for the third generation Echo Hub and Echo Show 8 discounts, announced a few days ago.

Other Amazon products on sale will be Fire TVi sistemi wifi Amazon Eurosecurity cameras Blink. In these two days, pay attention to the discounts on all these products: you will see important offers.

The inventions of small companies

Amazon offers the possibility to easily discover and purchase products not only of its own, but also of small companies thanks to the badge “Small Company” and the dedicated filter. This means you can shop consciously, supporting local artisans and entrepreneurs while enjoying Amazon’s amazing deals. You can discover the best offers for small and medium-sized businesses on amazon.it/pmi.

Fashion at All Discounts

Discounts also guaranteed for clothing, with Amazon Fashion offers discounts of up to 30% on major brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Puma, Swarovski, and many others. Simple product return policies make it easier to shop for clothing on Amazon. But we advise you to arrive prepared, taking your measurements to order clothes and shoes that fit like a glove.

Amazon Music Unlimited

In addition to discounts on products, you can also save on services during Prime Deals Holiday 2023. For a limited time, Prime customers who are new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can get 4 months of free use. This service offers access to more than 100 million songs and the best ad-free podcasts, on-demand and streaming high-quality audio. Additionally, Prime customers who sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to Family Plan at no additional cost for 4 months.

What to do to get ready?

To prepare for the Prime Offers Festival, the first step is to clearly understand which products you will need. While part of the pleasure of digital shopping is discovering unexpected offers and products, having a list of products that you actually need helps to give the right priorities.

Once you understand which products you want to focus on, you can activate personalized notifications for offers. In fact, you can have notifications sent to you about personalized offers based on your recent searches on Amazon and recently viewed items. Enough visit the Prime Deals Festival page within the Amazon shopping app between now and the start of the event to enable offer notifications. Make sure notifications are turned on by going to Settings > Apps > Amazon and ticking Notifications.

Furthermore, we also recommend that you also subscribe to our Telegram channel, to find interesting offers every day. You can do this by clicking the banner below.

In addition to the products, pay attention to logistics. In fact, by subscribing to Amazon Prime, you will have fast shipping at no additional cost for millions of items. You can also select the delivery option that best suits your needs during the Prime Deals Festival. You can also use an Amazon Locker if you know you won’t be home to wait for deliveries.

Amazon’s Prime Offers Festival 2023: discounts already active

In addition to preparing yourself by selecting the products that interest you most, these days you can already take advantage of some interesting discounts. For example:

Oral-B smart toothbrush with Alexa Echo Pop with -56% discount

Offer Oral-B gives away Alexa Echo Pop, Electric Toothbrush… “ORAL-B GIVES ECHO” – WITH THE PURCHASE OF THIS PRODUCT FROM 01/09/23 TO 30/06/24 YOU WILL RECEIVE AT HOME…REVOLUTIONARY TECHNOLOGY MAGNETICA iO for the best Oral-B cleaning ever, for a clean sensation…Together with ALEXA ECHO POP: this compact Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa offers a…

Rowenta X-Force Flex 14.60 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, -61% discount

Rowenta offer X-Force Flex 14.60 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Power… CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER up to 200 AirWatts for immediate cleaning results and…INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY: The X-Force Flex 14.60 vacuum cleaner is able to recognize the type of surface and…

Arlo Outdoor Wireless Wi-Fi Video Intercom-40% discount

Offer Arlo Outdoor Wireless Wi-Fi Video Doorbell With… Video Call Alerts – Receive a video call on your mobile phone the moment the doorbell is pressed, in…Realistic videos – 1080p resolution provides realistic videos so you can see what’s going on in your homeFull-image viewing angle – A field of view that captures visitors from head to toe and even packages on the…

Braun Series 7socnto -33%

Offer Braun Series 7, Electric Beard Razor, Travel Case,… Electric beard razor with 360° adaptation for a deep and uniform shave even in the most difficult areas. The AutoSense technology of the electric beard razor recognizes and adapts the power to the density of your beard. Shaves…Includes a precision trimmer for mustaches and sideburns

These are just a few examples, you can find many other discounts on Amazon’s 2023 Prime Offers Festival website.

