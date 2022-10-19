Sony DualSense Edge

The DualSense Edge controller that Sony announced at Gamescom two months ago is now finally on sale. This new product aimed at the Xbox elite handle will start pre-sale at a price of US$200 from October 25th, and will be officially shipped globally on January 26th next year. The release details of Hong Kong and Taiwan have yet to be announced. As previously described, DualSense Edge takes all the functionality of the PS5’s existing DualSense controller, and builds on it with further enhancements for performance and customization.

Sony added two more function keys below the joystick and made the grip more slip-resistant. There are three kinds of rocker caps for beginners: standard, high dome, and low dome, and the buttons on the back also have two options: half dome and lever. At the same time, the components of the two joysticks are also based on modular design, allowing players to replace them according to their needs. The sensitivity of the joystick, the dead zone, and the travel and dead zone of the trigger button are all adjustable. After adjustment, players can also store up to five sets of setting files, and quickly switch between different combinations through the function button. In addition, Sony also provides a high-strength USB-C braided cable for this handlebar. When the controller is placed in the storage box, you can also charge it through the USB port outside the box.

Players who want to get an advanced control experience on PS5, don’t miss it.