Twitter’s “X” Launches Beta Version of X Hiring Platform, A Challenge to LinkedIn in the Human Resource Space

Formerly known as Twitter’s “X”, the social media platform has recently announced the beta version launch of its new service, X Hiring. This new platform aims to challenge the competition of established human resource platforms like LinkedIn.

The X Hiring platform service allows certified enterprises to join and disclose their current job vacancies, making it a more convenient platform for matching job seekers with suitable positions. By integrating human resources in this way, “X” hopes to enhance its overall traffic performance.

Notably, the X Hiring platform service aligns with Elon Musk’s vision of transforming “X” into a “super app”. The goal is to leverage crowd power in building a dense human resource network. By utilizing online social media and group methods, companies can quickly find suitable talents. Simultaneously, individuals can easily communicate their employment status to the outside world.

In addition to its human resource integration plan, “X” also intends to integrate financial application functions into its platform. Taking inspiration from WeChat, it aims to become a comprehensive service platform with diverse features.

To gain early access to the X Hiring Beta, the platform is exclusively available to verified organizations. Participating companies can feature their critical roles and reach millions of relevant candidates organically. Interested organizations can apply for the Beta launch opportunity through the provided link.

It is evident that “X” is making significant strides in its transformation and expansion plans. With the introduction of X Hiring and the integration of more application functions in the pipeline, the platform is poised for further growth and increasing competitiveness in the social media and professional networking landscape.