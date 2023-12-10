Purple Bamboo’s novel e-book can be borrowed in public libraries & the Ministry of Culture’s e-book lending event | Square Vocus

Author Lao Zhu is making waves in the literary world with his novels that are set to celebrate the second anniversary of its creation and the release of the fifth volume next spring. Lao Zhu’s novels have been a hit in Taiwan and are now available for borrowing through the Ministry of Culture’s one-time loan program at nearly 20 public libraries.

The e-book loan program provides numerous benefits to both readers and authors. Not only does it increase the exposure of Lao Zhu’s work, but every time a reader borrows a copy, the publisher and the platform receive subsidy income. This groundbreaking program is especially beneficial for small authors like Lao Zhu who rely solely on e-book sales for revenue. The program ensures that authors receive copyright fees for each copy borrowed, similar to the concept of royalties for movies shown on movie channels.

While the Ministry of Culture’s e-book lending subsidy to the publishing industry and authors is a great opportunity for authors, it also offers significant benefits to readers. With the ability to borrow novels immediately from nearly 20 public libraries in Taiwan, readers have the opportunity to read the entire book before deciding if they’d like to purchase the e-book. For those who don’t wish to buy the book, the opportunity to borrow and read is available at their local libraries.

The innovative e-book loan program has been met with positivity from not only authors like Lao Zhu but readers as well. It provides an avenue for readers to support authors by borrowing books while still enjoying the content and the ability to provide feedback to authors. As the program continues to thrive, Lao Zhu expresses gratitude for the continued support of his readers and encourages those interested in borrowing or purchasing his novels to visit select e-book platforms.